    Early in-person voting begins Oct. 19. Here is where and when to vote in the Brockton area

    By Jennifer Martinage, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    The presidential election is scheduled for November 5, but residents of Massachusetts can start casting their ballots early. In-person early voting will take place from Saturday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Nov. 1.

    In Massachusetts, all registered voters can take advantage of early voting without needing an appointment.

    The November election features a race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at top on the ballot, as well as state and local races. Voters will also decide the fate of five ballot questions .

    The five ballot initiatives that will be decided by Massachusetts voters are:

    Question 1 : Should a state auditor have the authority to audit the legislature in Massachusetts?

    Question 2 : Should the state eliminate the MCAS as a graduation requirement?

    Question 3 : Should rideshare workers have the right to unionize?

    Question 4 : Should Massachusetts legalize statewide use of medical psychedelics?

    Question 5 : Should tipped workers in Massachusetts get paid minimum wage?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZUAT_0wDNOfuK00

    Who can vote early in-person?

    Any registered voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail can vote early in person. No excuse is needed to vote early.

    When is early in-person voting?

    Early in-person voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 and ends on Friday, Nov. 1. Every city and town in the state must offer early in-person voting, including weekend hours.

    Am I registered to vote?

    You can find out your voter registration status here .

    Can I still register to vote?

    The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 26.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TQ1Q_0wDNOfuK00

    When is the general election?

    The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5

    Early in-person voting information by city/town

    Here is where you can vote early in the Brockton area.

    Brockton

    LOCATION : Westgate Mall

    DAYS/TIMES :

    Oct. 19-20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 21-Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Bridgewater

    LOCATION : Academy Building, 66 Central Square

    DAYS/TIMES :

    Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Oct. 21-24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Oct. 28-31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    East Bridgewater

    LOCATION :  Town Hall, 175 Central St., Select Board conference room

    DAYS/TIMES :

    Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Oct. 22-24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 29-31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21c55q_0wDNOfuK00

    Easton

    LOCATION : Town Offices, 136 Elm St., Colleen Corona room

    DAYS/TIMES :

    Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Oct. 21, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Oct. 22-24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 29-31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Raynham

    LOCATION : Town Hall, 558 South Main St. in the Donald L. McKinnon meeting room

    DAYS/TIMES:

    Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    West Bridgewater

    LOCATION : Town Hall, 65 N. Main St.

    DAYS/TIMES:

    Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Oct. 21-22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Oct. 28-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Early in-person voting begins Oct. 19. Here is where and when to vote in the Brockton area

