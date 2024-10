Brockton police sergeant promoted to lieutenant despite recent suspension over crash

BROCKTON — Veteran Brockton Police Sgt. Stanley David made lieutenant Tuesday despite a recent reprimand from the chief over an off-duty crash.

City councilors approved the appointment Tuesday. "I've been on the job for about 26 years," David said in brief remarks before the vote. "Appreciate what you guys have done here and I just want to say 'thank you' and I have a couple of more years to serve the city of Brockton."

Police Chief Brenda Pérez suspended David for three days without pay after he caused a wreck one night at the Belmont Street entrance to Brockton High. Multiple internal affairs reports recommended no discipline but the chief overruled those.

"Your actions have not only reflected poorly on you as an individual but also cast a shadow over the integrity of the entire department," the chief wrote in a Sept. 13 letter to David.

Pérez said in the letter that more significant discipline could be justified, but she was imposing the three-day suspension "considering your prior service and the absence of formal disciplinary history."

Councilors voted 8-1 to confirm, with At-Large Councilor Win Farwell voting "no." City Councilors Susan Nicastro of Ward 4 and Shirley Asack of Ward 7 were not present for the vote.

What happened with crash?

The crash took place in the early hours of May 19, 2023. David plowed his Dodge Durango into the back of a Jeep Cherokee occupied by a woman, man and their 5-month old. The adults were taken to the hospital but no injuries to the child were reported. Internal affairs investigators said David had been drinking but there was no evidence he was drunk.

David had at least three vodka tonics at a police fundraiser at Brockton Country Club and possibly another at Brack's Grille & Tap before he crashed on the way home, according to an internal affairs report made public in September.

A whistleblower emailed the city alleging that the officer was drunk and that local authorities tried to cover up the incident.

Who is Stanley David?

David's professional profile on the social network LinkedIn says he joined Brockton Police in 1999 after five years' of service as a Plymouth County deputy sheriff. He has both a bachelor's degree and master's in criminal justice. In 2023, the most recent full year for which salary information is available, he earned $253,364. He reached that figure with base pay, overtime, working details and weekends and hazard pay, among other categories of earnings.

