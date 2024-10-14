Bombshell Brockton audit omits key fact in alleged assault by mentor — he was exonerated

BROCKTON — A city-sponsored report on the Brockton Public Schools deficit scandal said that Anthony Sampson — a mentor hired by former Superintendent Mike Thomas — allegedly hit a student.

The report left out the fact that the state reversed its ruling, saying the mentor was innocent.

It's true, as the bombshell report said, that a school adjustment counselor filed a report with the Department of Children and Families alleging that Sampson assaulted a student. The law firm that investigated and wrote the report included it in a section about Thomas hiring mentors as contractors, painting it as a way to get around strict rules against people with open rap sheets working with students.

The report also played up that Sampson supposedly failed a check of the Criminal Offender Record Information system , better known as a CORI check. However, that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity with Sampson's son, who shares his name, according to Sampson. The case involving Sampson's son was thrown out, Sampson said.

"I did nothing but pour my heart out to Brockton," Sampson said Tuesday, Oct. 1, when reached by phone. "It [the report and news coverage] really really hurt my feelings."

Thomas recruited Sampson and other mentors, including John C. Williams , with the idea that their backgrounds, which include criminal convictions, would let them reach students other people couldn't.

"I am a good mentor," said Sampson, who moved to Minnesota after being let go as a contracted mentor. "I made mistakes in my life."

Sampson and Williams both took exception to headlines in the Enterprise referring to "cronies" of Thomas. While neither of them was named in those stories, the city report names them in its sections on Thomas' alleged mismanagement of the mentor program.

The city report does not use the term "cronies." Instead, it argued that Thomas created jobs for "friends and people he had connections to, often circumventing proper protocols."

"I didn't have backdoor access," said Sampson, who said the real cronies are highly paid administrators, like the district's six assistant superintendents.

What DCF says really happened in incident with student?

According to Sampson and a 9-page hearing report from DCF, Sampson said he was having a special lunch for a group of Brockton middle school students he mentored. A 13-year-old student, who he was not mentoring, was upset that her cell phone had been taken away. In the tumult of her running around the school and at one point hiding in a bathroom, Sampson said the student alleged that he touched her breast.

A counselor filed a report alleging child abuse. The state at first ruled there was support for the allegation. But Sampson appealed, saying a review of surveillance tape would show he did nothing wrong.

"The school video footage shows the Appellant [Sampson] chasing the child and putting his arms out to prevent the child from going past him; There was no evidence the Appellant picked the child up or put his hands on the child," investigators concluded.

Sampson said he's been trained to make sure students can see his hands so they aren't taken by surprise, and to make sure his actions are in view of security cameras.

"At the end of the day, we're trained to do everything around the camera," said Sampson.

The child was suspended for two days and re-assigned to a different school. Investigators say DCF did not view the camera footage of the incident but instead relied on one person's interpretation of the video.

"The Department's decision to support the allegation of neglect of the child by the Appellant was not made in conformity with Department regulations and with a reasonable basis and therefore, the Department's decision is REVERSED ," a social worker and DCF supervisor wrote.

No response from law firm about omissions

Nystrom, Beckman & Paris, the Boston Seaport law firm that researched and wrote the audit , did not return a call asking why it did not include in its report that Sampson was cleared both of allegedly hitting a student and not passing a CORI check.

Thomas said those are two examples of why he's frustrated with the way the firm wrote the report.

"They were hired to do a hit piece on me," Thomas said.

