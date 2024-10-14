Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Enterprise

    Bombshell Brockton audit omits key fact in alleged assault by mentor — he was exonerated

    By Chris Helms, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    BROCKTON — A city-sponsored report on the Brockton Public Schools deficit scandal said that Anthony Sampson — a mentor hired by former Superintendent Mike Thomas — allegedly hit a student.

    The report left out the fact that the state reversed its ruling, saying the mentor was innocent.

    It's true, as the bombshell report said, that a school adjustment counselor filed a report with the Department of Children and Families alleging that Sampson assaulted a student. The law firm that investigated and wrote the report included it in a section about Thomas hiring mentors as contractors, painting it as a way to get around strict rules against people with open rap sheets working with students.

    The report also played up that Sampson supposedly failed a check of the Criminal Offender Record Information system , better known as a CORI check. However, that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity with Sampson's son, who shares his name, according to Sampson. The case involving Sampson's son was thrown out, Sampson said.

    "I did nothing but pour my heart out to Brockton," Sampson said Tuesday, Oct. 1, when reached by phone. "It [the report and news coverage] really really hurt my feelings."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NppJm_0w5w6VMj00

    Thomas recruited Sampson and other mentors, including John C. Williams , with the idea that their backgrounds, which include criminal convictions, would let them reach students other people couldn't.

    "I am a good mentor," said Sampson, who moved to Minnesota after being let go as a contracted mentor. "I made mistakes in my life."

    Sampson and Williams both took exception to headlines in the Enterprise referring to "cronies" of Thomas. While neither of them was named in those stories, the city report names them in its sections on Thomas' alleged mismanagement of the mentor program.

    The city report does not use the term "cronies." Instead, it argued that Thomas created jobs for "friends and people he had connections to, often circumventing proper protocols."

    "I didn't have backdoor access," said Sampson, who said the real cronies are highly paid administrators, like the district's six assistant superintendents.

    What DCF says really happened in incident with student?

    According to Sampson and a 9-page hearing report from DCF, Sampson said he was having a special lunch for a group of Brockton middle school students he mentored. A 13-year-old student, who he was not mentoring, was upset that her cell phone had been taken away. In the tumult of her running around the school and at one point hiding in a bathroom, Sampson said the student alleged that he touched her breast.

    A counselor filed a report alleging child abuse. The state at first ruled there was support for the allegation. But Sampson appealed, saying a review of surveillance tape would show he did nothing wrong.

    "The school video footage shows the Appellant [Sampson] chasing the child and putting his arms out to prevent the child from going past him; There was no evidence the Appellant picked the child up or put his hands on the child," investigators concluded.

    Sampson said he's been trained to make sure students can see his hands so they aren't taken by surprise, and to make sure his actions are in view of security cameras.

    "At the end of the day, we're trained to do everything around the camera," said Sampson.

    The child was suspended for two days and re-assigned to a different school. Investigators say DCF did not view the camera footage of the incident but instead relied on one person's interpretation of the video.

    "The Department's decision to support the allegation of neglect of the child by the Appellant was not made in conformity with Department regulations and with a reasonable basis and therefore, the Department's decision is REVERSED ," a social worker and DCF supervisor wrote.

    No response from law firm about omissions

    Nystrom, Beckman & Paris, the Boston Seaport law firm that researched and wrote the audit , did not return a call asking why it did not include in its report that Sampson was cleared both of allegedly hitting a student and not passing a CORI check.

    Thomas said those are two examples of why he's frustrated with the way the firm wrote the report.

    "They were hired to do a hit piece on me," Thomas said.

    Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X at @HelmsNews .

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Bombshell Brockton audit omits key fact in alleged assault by mentor — he was exonerated

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    RickfromGreenHarbor
    2d ago
    Small people get involved with small issues.
    Don King
    2d ago
    Another diversity hire gone wrong.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz20 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy