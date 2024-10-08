BROCKTON — Pizza is a big deal in Brockton. From the popular bar pizza to the traditional shareable 16-inch pie, Brockton has it all when it comes to delicious slices.

On this week’s food poll , we want to know what makes your toes curl when it comes to a good slice of carbs loaded with sauce and cheese.

We took to social media to ask our readers for nominees for their favorite traditional pizza shop in Brockton. The list comprises 10 local spots that have made a name for themselves in the area, according to their customers.

We added places that are a “no-brainer” and places that might make you scratch your head slightly. Just keep in mind that these places do not sell the famous bar-style pizza Brockton knows and loves. The restaurants below serve traditional boxed pizza, perfect for sharing with friends.

Each side of Brockton is represented on this list, now it’s up to you to decide who will take the crown of best pizza in Brockton. Whether you like your pizza plain, sprinkled with pepperoni, or smothered in fried chicken and fruit toppings, these restaurants have a little bit of everything.

But first the ground rules: Every computer can only vote once every 12 hours. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Vote here and, as always, let your taste buds guide you .

What's the next Enterprise food poll?

If you're one of those people who likes to mix it up a little and sometimes go for subs instead of pizza, we've got you covered. Our next food poll will ask readers who has the tastiest subs in the Brockton area.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Who has best traditional, hot, mouthwatering pizza in Brockton? Our poll will find out