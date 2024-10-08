Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Enterprise

    Who has best traditional, hot, mouthwatering pizza in Brockton? Our poll will find out

    By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    BROCKTON — Pizza is a big deal in Brockton. From the popular bar pizza to the traditional shareable 16-inch pie, Brockton has it all when it comes to delicious slices.

    On this week’s food poll , we want to know what makes your toes curl when it comes to a good slice of carbs loaded with sauce and cheese.

    We took to social media to ask our readers for nominees for their favorite traditional pizza shop in Brockton. The list comprises 10 local spots that have made a name for themselves in the area, according to their customers.

    We added places that are a “no-brainer” and places that might make you scratch your head slightly. Just keep in mind that these places do not sell the famous bar-style pizza Brockton knows and loves. The restaurants below serve traditional boxed pizza, perfect for sharing with friends.

    Each side of Brockton is represented on this list, now it’s up to you to decide who will take the crown of best pizza in Brockton. Whether you like your pizza plain, sprinkled with pepperoni, or smothered in fried chicken and fruit toppings, these restaurants have a little bit of everything.

    But first the ground rules: Every computer can only vote once every 12 hours. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Vote here and, as always, let your taste buds guide you .

    What's the next Enterprise food poll?

    If you're one of those people who likes to mix it up a little and sometimes go for subs instead of pizza, we've got you covered. Our next food poll will ask readers who has the tastiest subs in the Brockton area.

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Who has best traditional, hot, mouthwatering pizza in Brockton? Our poll will find out

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Domingas Gomes
    2d ago
    Article is a waste of my time. No info no names of these best pizzas in Brockton. Why wrote this?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Autumn brings beautiful apples to coat with caramel
    The Enterprise1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio14 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Cruise Passenger's Cabin Filled with Dozens of Birds on Bahamas Cruise
    J. Souza1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz16 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago
    Overwintering Outdoor Plants: A Guide to Protecting and Thriving Indoors
    Sow Many Plants16 hours ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Two High Desert cities make list of America’s fastest growing suburbs with homes values under $500K
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy