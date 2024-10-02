Open in App
    'Total turnaround': Brockton schools safety report — key findings, what's being done

    By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise,

    2 days ago

    BROCKTON — Brockton Superintendent Priya Tahiliani on Tuesday night presented the findings of the state-funded safety and security audit — which state officials commissioned back in February following many accounts of student violence and security concerns from Brockton Public Schools staff last school year .

    Tahiliani said many of the high-priority issues from last school year have been addressed or are being addressed and many of the recommendations from the audit report, which was conducted from March to June, have already been implemented or are no longer relevant.

    But there's still a long way to go.

    "A lot of things have already been addressed, which is great," she said at Tuesday evening's school committee meeting.

    Some of the more specific findings from the audit report, which was funded by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), will not be shared with the public, since many of the recommendations concern current school district security policies and publicizing them could be a security risk, she said. She said DESE made the decision about what to include in the report released to the public. School committee members discussed the full report in a closed session.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ws6hx_0vrGqUPd00

    Tahiliani did say on Tuesday, however, that the DESE investigation found that BPS security personnel lacked clarity in their roles, as well as the necessary training and preparedness to respond to the ongoing issues.

    "The audit found, which I'm sure doesn't come as a big surprise, that the budget challenges we faced as a district had been a significant contributor to the safety challenges that we saw emerge last school year," Tahiliani said.

    School committee members said Tuesday the atmosphere in schools across the district has starkly improved compared to last year, and the issues have largely decreased.

    "The high school from last year to this year is a total turnaround," said school committee Vice-Chair Tony Rodrigues.

    What teachers said during crisis Emotional teachers describe shocking levels of violence and chaos at Brockton High School

    What prompted the safety audit?

    During the 2023-2024 school year, countless BPS teachers and staff described scenes of violence and chaos in schools across the district from elementary schools up to the high school, as well as a handful of major security concerns.

    According to teachers and staff who spoke at several school committee meetings from October 2023 until the audit was launched in February, students were destroying school property, harming teachers and having dangerously physical fights in the hallways. Students would also come and go from school buildings with no supervision or permission.

    Not just Brockton High Teachers 'hopeless' as chaos extends to elementary, middle schools

    The issues reached a shocking climax when four school committee members called for the U.S. National Guard to be deployed to secure Brockton High, which received national media attention.

    The National Guard was never deployed but DESE commissioned the full safety and security audit in February at no cost to the district.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lufjh_0vrGqUPd00

    What the DESE audit said?

    The investigation was conducted by the Boston-based security audit firm Edward Davis Company from March 12 to June 30. Investigators analyzed the possible external risks that school buildings could face. They conducted interviews with BPS principals, students and parents, but school committee member Tim Sullivan said no one on the school board was interviewed.

    Auditors also looked at third-party data reports and previous school district risks assessments. Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca, who supervises the School Police, also conducted his own security and safety investigation between the end of June and the end of August, and that report was also shared with committee members.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaAyt_0vrGqUPd00

    According to Tahiliani, the report said security protocols at Brockton High were not consistent, and the report called for "a need for policy and systemic shifts" to fully address the security issues and improve school climate.

    Not only did security staff lack clarity in their responsibilities and adequate training, but they weren't identifiable and didn't even have uniforms, the DESE audit found. Committee member Ana Oliver said that some of the security staff members "look like students."

    "We're also having conversations with them regarding the boundaries?" Oliver asked Tahiliani regarding the security staff. "They're there to make sure it's safe at all times. They're not there to be our kids friends."

    Since the audit was conducted, BPS hired Robert Jackson as the district's director of safety and security who will oversee how the changes are implemented.

    Tahiliani told Oliver that Jackson has been setting clear expectations with his staff and following up with feedback.

    "He has very high expectations for the team to ensure some of the concerns from last year don't roll over to this year," Tahiliani said.

    What BPS is changing?

    Over the last year, BPS has increased the number of security specialists that work in the district, and their uniforms (which will be teal colored) are in the process of being purchased, Tahiliani said. They'll each have a radio to improve communication across schools like Brockton High, which has more than 3,700 students and four separate buildings.

    The district will also require annual security training for all security specialists and plans to make improvements to school PA systems.

    Committee member Judy Sullivan said teacher absenteeism has improved since last year, and Ward 1 member Jorge Vega said that students at BHS are no longer spending class time in the cafeteria. He said the cafeterias are like "ghost towns" now during class time, whereas last year on a tour of the school, kids were waving at him in the cafeteria.

    "It's like night and day," he said of the improvement.

    This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Total turnaround': Brockton schools safety report — key findings, what's being done

