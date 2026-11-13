RALEIGH — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina has established the Taxpayer Fraud Task Force, or TF2, an initiative bringing together federal law enforcement agencies and inspectors general to investigate and prosecute fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs and government benefits.

The task force will coordinate investigations, increase fraud referrals and pursue cases involving programs such as healthcare, housing, disaster relief, agriculture, small business assistance and veterans’ benefits.

“Government fraud is not a victimless crime. I am a taxpayer; you are a taxpayer. They’re stealing our money,” U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said. “Every dollar stolen through fraud is a dollar diverted from the taxpayers who fund these programs and from the citizens who need these programs. TF2, we will strengthen existing partnerships among prosecutors, agents, analysts, auditors, and inspectors general to identify fraud schemes, investigate them aggressively, and hold offenders accountable. We will find you, we will prosecute you, and a federal prison cell waits for you. Cheaters. Never. Win.”

The task force will draw on the investigative and prosecutorial resources of participating agencies to identify potential fraud, develop cases and seek recovery of taxpayer funds when possible. The FBI will participate in the initiative, focusing on identifying and investigating fraud schemes involving government programs.

“Government fraud threatens the integrity of public programs and steals resources from citizens who depend on them. The FBI is dedicated to identifying, investigating, and disrupting these schemes to ensure taxpayer funds are safeguarded and public resources reach their intended beneficiaries,” said Reid Davis, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina. “This task force initiative is a great step in bringing a whole of government approach to combating government fraud and the FBI intends to work closely with our partners to protect the public and hold accountable those who abuse these programs for personal gain.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently added two federal prosecutors to its Fraud Section and expects to add additional prosecutors in the coming months to expand its capacity to investigate and prosecute fraud cases across the district. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is also participating in the task force.

“HHS-OIG is proud to join our federal and state law enforcement partners in the EDNC TF2 to strengthen our efforts to detect, investigate, and combat fraud impacting critical HHS programs,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General T. March Bell. “By working together, we can more effectively safeguard taxpayer dollars, disrupt criminal schemes, and hold accountable those who seek to exploit programs that millions of Americans depend on.”

The initiative follows the Justice Department’s April 7 announcement of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, which focuses on investigating and prosecuting fraud against the federal government.