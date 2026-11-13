NASHVILLE — A Rocky Mount man faces multiple drug and traffic charges after a vehicle pursuit Thursday, Nov. 5, led to the seizure of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

James Ivon Starling III, 51, was arrested after deputies with the sheriff’s office Community Action Team and Narcotics Division attempted to stop his vehicle for a stop sign violation. Authorities said the incident began while deputies were conducting surveillance at Starling’s residence at 401 Briarcliff Road in response to citizen complaints about suspected drug activity.

According to the sheriff’s office, Starling accelerated and attempted to flee when a deputy initiated the traffic stop. During the pursuit, he allegedly reached speeds of approximately 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone and disregarded multiple stop signs while traveling through a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Old Mill Road in Rocky Mount. Authorities said Starling failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the roadway and crashed through a vinyl fence at 900 Forest Hill Ave. His vehicle continued before striking a concrete curb in front of 501 Old Mill Road.

Starling then fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

A search of Starling’s vehicle reportedly yielded approximately 6 grams of crack cocaine. Deputies later obtained and executed a search warrant at his Briarcliff Road residence, where they found an additional 2 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of heroin/fentanyl and digital scales, authorities said.

Starling was taken to the Nash County Magistrate’s Office and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle; felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin; felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; misdemeanor resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; failure to stop at a stop sign; and speeding.

Starling was initially held without bond. During his first appearance Nov. 6, a secured bond of $100,000 was set.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office takes every citizen’s complaint that we receive through our online system, in person, or over the phone seriously, and work diligently to verify and address the issue,” the department released in a statement. “Our detectives comb through hundreds of complaints each year and make every effort to provide peace for our citizens who have problems in their community. It is partnerships and teamwork between citizens and law enforcement that make our county safer. We are thankful that this incident ended without anyone being injured and the suspect being apprehended.”