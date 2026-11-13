RALEIGH — The NC ABLE Program has reached approximately $53 million in assets across 5,000 accounts, according to information presented to its Board of Trustees during a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The board, chaired by State Treasurer Brad Briner, reviewed enrollment trends, program performance, outreach efforts and a proposed administrative budget for fiscal year 2026-27.

NC ABLE allows eligible individuals with disabilities and their families to save and invest for qualified disability-related expenses through tax-advantaged accounts. Account holders may maintain eligibility for certain public benefits, subject to applicable program rules.

“Every new NC ABLE account represents another opportunity for someone with a disability to save for the future and gain greater financial independence,” Briner said. “Reaching $53 million in assets is an encouraging milestone, but our focus remains on making sure more eligible individuals and families know this opportunity exists.”

The board also received an update on federal changes to ABLE account eligibility. Under expanded federal rules that took effect in 2026, individuals whose qualifying disability began before age 46 may be eligible to open an ABLE account. The previous age threshold was 26.

The program also has implemented changes intended to simplify enrollment for eligible individuals and their authorized representatives. In August 2026, the program opened 152 new accounts, marking its highest monthly enrollment to date.