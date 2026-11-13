My children love play dough.

Fashioning wild shapes and figures fires their imagination. Forcing clay into molds, they produce hearts, stars, crescent moons and flower patterns. They create pasta-like strands, ice cream scoops and miniature dinosaurs. To produce the desired form, kids must choose the proper mold.

Parents often join the fun. Yet, parents mold in a different, more serious fashion. Fathers and mothers mold hearts and minds through education. Parents must carefully consider the associations that help form their children.

Schools mold children. Schools form character.

Parents should have the right, and financial ability, to choose the best fit for their children.

Resist the Mold Managers

North Carolina’s recent midterms unfortunately empowered politicians who seek to force students into the public school mold.

In spring 2026, the North Carolina Democratic Party passed a “Resolution to Stop the Destruction of Public Education by Eliminating the Opportunity Scholarship Program.” Another resolution urged the General Assembly “to cease funding private schools with public funds.”

Gov. Josh Stein affirms the same goals.

These politicians find common cause with the North Carolina Association of Educators. This union wants to limit competition and blames the Opportunity Scholarship Program for causing “North Carolina’s schools to fall behind.” Dramatic language does not equal truth. Contrary to the NCAE’s claim, vouchers do not negatively impact public school funding.

OSP allows families, such as mine, to choose schools outside the public school mold. Without OSP, options disappear for many parents. Lower- and middle-income families simply cannot pay taxes for public schools and fund private school tuition. OSP justly returns tax money to parents who desire alternatives for their child’s intellectual, social, moral and spiritual formation.

Rally the Mold Breakers

Throughout history, liberty-minded reformers sought to break the state’s educational dominance. Frederic Bastiat, a 19th-century French political theorist, fought the good fight for educational freedom in his time and place. We learn much from his battles.

Bastiat posed, as he phrased it, a “terrible question.” He asked, “Who will hold the mold?” By this he meant: Who will control the educational mold that forms children — parents or the government? Offering only one mold, or at least one affordable mold, violates freedom and harms competition.

“To be free, under one’s own responsibility,” Bastiat wrote, “to think and act, to speak and write, to work and trade, to teach and learn, that alone is to be free.”

OSP enables families to exercise their freedom. Fathers and mothers, not government bureaucrats, decide what is taught and what is learned. Families can break the old mold and create new, more suitable educational options.

Bastiat broke molds because he valued competition. He believed that, “The effect of competition is to stimulate good methods, reveal them … and eliminate bad ones.” Schools supported through OSP encourage evolution of educational methods, creativity and flexibility.

OSP also benefits society in a more fundamental manner. The program frees families from the ideologically driven mission of organizations like NCAE. The union pursues leftwing politics to “dismantle unjust systems.” This includes reporting ICE sightings, endorsing DEI and promoting LGBTQ beliefs.

Forcing students into the government’s, or NCAE’s, preferred ideology violates families’ freedom. Bastiat navigated similar issues. He emphasized both the power of education to form young minds and the need for parents to resist the imposition of antithetical values: “You gentlemen who would regulate us, what you consider to be sublime I consider odious; what satisfies your consciences frightens mine. Well then, follow your inspirations but allow me to follow mine. I am not constraining you; why do you constrain me?”

Governor, representatives-elect and NCAE — why do you strive to constrain me?

Our moment of choice

Educational freedom in our state is at risk.

One seat in the state Senate prevents politicians forcing children unwillingly back into the public school mold. Now is the time for OSP families and their supporters to defend the program. We must guard our ability to establish schools that form children according to our values. Bastiat’s 176-year-old charge becomes our rallying cry: “Do not let them stop us from forming, through other processes, men [and women] for our country and our century.”

Kids form play dough into any shape they desire. This creative activity is right and good. The government, however, unjustly molds children into its preferred shape when it limits competition.

Parents — break the mold. Do not allow newly minted state lawmakers to form your children. That is your right and your responsibility.

Jonathan Lawler is a Hazlitt Fellow with the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE).