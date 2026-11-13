NASHVILLE — A Nash County man has been charged after allegedly firing a shot into an occupied vehicle on Brake Street, narrowly missing the driver, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Justus Tirrell Moody-Avent was charged with one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of injury to personal property.

Police were notified during the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 28, that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire approximately 90 minutes earlier while occupied. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with its two occupants. Neither person was injured.

Investigators determined that a single shot had been fired into the driver’s side door, narrowly missing the driver. Interviews and surveillance footage helped identify Moody-Avent, who police said was the former boyfriend of one of the occupants.

According to investigators, Moody-Avent pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle on Brake Street and fired one shot into it.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Moody-Avent and began searching for him. With the assistance of family members, he turned himself in to Nashville police on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The warrant was served, and Moody-Avent was taken to the Nash County Jail. At his first appearance in District Court, he was assigned a $350,000 secured bond.