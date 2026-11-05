Rocky Mount to host Martin Luther King Jr. oratorical competition

ROCKY MOUNT — The city of Rocky Mount’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2027, at the Theatre at the North Carolina Children’s Museum, 270 Gay St., Rocky Mount.

The competition will feature middle and high school students presenting speeches based on themes addressing division, dialogue and understanding.

The theme for students in grades 6-8 is “Healing the Wounds of Division.” High school students in grades 9-12 will address the theme “From Division to Dialogue: Healing Through Understanding.”

For more information, contact the city’s Human Relations Department at 252-972-1181.