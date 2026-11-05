Election brings new DA to Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe counties

WILSON — The district attorney’s office will have a new leader after first-time candidate Rena Spellman unseated incumbent Jeff Marsigli in the three-county race to lead the 8th Prosecutorial District.

Spellman, an Elizabeth City native and graduate of Elizabeth City State University and the North Carolina Central University School of Law, won Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties by a margin of more than 3,000 votes each. In Wilson County, Spellman outpaced Marsigli 16,112 votes to 12,689.

During her campaign, Spellman focused on her 11-year experience as a lawyer. She told the Times that she’d handled “everything from speeding tickets to homicide as the lead prosecutor.”

“I would be ready on Day 1 to give the community what it needs in the office of district attorney,” Spellman told the Times in September. “I would say the biggest need is for the community to be able to trust the justice system because there is no trust. They just don’t believe in it. For me, as a prosecutor and assistant public defender, it makes it harder to do the job when people don’t believe in the justice system because the system is made up of people. It requires people to buy into the system — witnesses, jurors, people to say that the justice system is going to take the information and do right by the community to keep us safe and in a position where we can thrive as a community.”

Marsigli served one four-year term as district attorney with 23 years of experience in law under his belt.