Habitat for Humanity celebrates 9th new home of the year

Telia Hazwood (right) holds up the keys to her new home during a dedication ceremony at 2642 Morton Ave. on Thursday. Elkhart Truth photo / Clayton Sidenbender

ELKHART — Telia Hazwood fought back tears as she described the process of acquiring a new home for her and her son.

The ceremony for Telia Hazwood took place at her new home, 2642 Morton Ave., on Thursday. It’s Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s 9th new home of the year.