    City adopts annual budget reflecting program goals

    By TRUTH STAFF,

    2 days ago

    ELKHART — Council members approved the 2025 budget for the city in a series of ordinances Thursday night during a special call meeting.

    ASPIRE Elkhart – a program of strategic investments in infrastructure, public safety, quality of place and neighborhoods – remains the focus of the $126 million budget approved by the Elkhart Common Council, the administration said.

