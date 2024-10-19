Witness to 2021 murder admits he took gun from scene

GOSHEN — The witness to a 2021 murder in Elkhart has admitted that he took away the handgun in an effort to help the suspect escape.

Tyren Allen, 35, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal as a Level 5 felony Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He admitted that he removed from the scene the handgun that Sherman Whitener used to killed 28-year-old Deontae Harris on July 8, 2021.