    • The Elkhart Truth

    County celebrates completion of restroom project

    By CLAYTON SIDENBENDER csidenbender@elkharttruth.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30M81P_0wDN0nVH00

    GOSHEN — A bathroom-themed ribbon cutting event at Ox Bow County Park marked a new chapter for Elkhart County parks, with new and improved restrooms for public use.

    The traditional ribbon was replaced by toilet paper. Refreshments included yellow beverages and chocolate-covered doughnuts. Some bathroom jokes were traded as well.

