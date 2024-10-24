Analysis: After heartbreaking loss to Louisiana Tech, UTEP offense has much to fix

To start with the bright side after a depressing 14-10 loss to Louisiana Tech Tuesday, the UTEP football team continues to make progress and show improvement on defense .

This rebuilding season is going to be (has to be at this point) judged more on those metrics than the 1-7 won-loss record . So in one of the three phases of the game, the Miners are increasingly looking like they can call that a success.

That will not add up too much tangibly until the offense and special teams improve. To stay on the bright side, they have oceans of room for that.

As UTEP hits its second bye week at the two-thirds mark of the season , with three of the four games left winnable on some level is the biggest disappointment.

From a fan perspective, Walden's No. 1 job was to install a fun, high-flying offense that would light up scoreboards while being entertaining. That's his history, but it is clear that part of the job will take longer.

UTEP had a ready-made reason for Tuesday's struggles when quarterback Skyler Locklear, in his second game back as a starter after taking over from injured Cade McConnell, was knocked out by a brutal targeting penalty.

In came JP Pickles, who two weeks ago was fourth string. There is a parallel there to last year when McConnell came in against Louisiana Tech, a few hours after he was considered a fourth-teamer.

Under different circumstances — UTEP was out of the game and had nothing to lose last year when McConnell came in, and it was no worse than being down four points Tuesday with Pickles under center. UTEP let McConnell fling the ball. He impressed over the last part of the year.

In 20 minutes, the Miners had Pickles throw two passes. The completed one was downfield when a pass went 3 yards past the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-9 on UTEP's last snap.

Afterward Walden said he has full confidence in Pickles and the other backup, Franklin alum Shae Smith, to throw downfield and Walden cited Pickles completing 80% of his passes in practice this past week.

Those two short passes Pickles threw weren't a radical change. Before Pickles came in, UTEP was 0-of-10 on third down.

Of Locklear's eight completions, one was 7 yards downfield when it was caught and the other seven were 5 yards or less. Three were behind the line of scrimmage, including the 47-yard touchdown to Kam Thomas.

To add this up for emphasis, none of the Miners' nine completions were targeted 10 yards downfield. They were dealing with some terrible field position for part of that because their special teams struggled, so that's another problem the offense has to overcome.

Walden's explanation was that Louisiana Tech's best-in-CUSA defense is built to take away deep balls and force teams to dump the ball off. UTEP certainly obliged.

"The way they play defense, they dang near play a prevent defense," Walden said, using "prevent defense" in a complimentary way. "That's one reason they are the No. 1 defense: They keep everything in front of them, then they come up and tackle and they tackle well.

"We felt like we could control the ball, execute on the line of scrimmage and play good defense. The game was flowing that way the whole way, then it got away from us at the end," Walden said.

That sounds very much like they were playing for a 10-7 win, which to be fair, was on the table well into the fourth quarter. So far UTEP's high-flying offense looks like a string of dump-offs in the flat to a speedy receiver corps hoping they can break something big.

That has happened enough that other teams are sitting on it. It's happened seldom enough that UTEP is averaging 17.0 points per game, 126th nationally out of 133 teams.

So what does UTEP do with an 11-day layoff until it faces one of the only teams in the country worse than it on offense, Middle Tennessee?

The first thing is they hope Locklear recovers from what looked like a concussion. Assuming he's not ready yet, there comes a decision between Pickles and Smith.

Walden needs to pick one willing to let throw the ball downfield and take some chances. Playing a true freshman quarterback is rarely ideal and it's paralyzing if there is a fear of letting them cut loose and play.

UTEP's defense deserves to see Smith or Pickles take their swing. That defense is the big bright spot of the season.

The Miners have four more games to show some progress with the rest of the team where it can call that a success as well.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on X.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Analysis: After heartbreaking loss to Louisiana Tech, UTEP offense has much to fix