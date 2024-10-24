Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The El Paso Times

    Analysis: After heartbreaking loss to Louisiana Tech, UTEP offense has much to fix

    By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times,

    1 days ago

    To start with the bright side after a depressing 14-10 loss to Louisiana Tech Tuesday, the UTEP football team continues to make progress and show improvement on defense .

    This rebuilding season is going to be (has to be at this point) judged more on those metrics than the 1-7 won-loss record . So in one of the three phases of the game, the Miners are increasingly looking like they can call that a success.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0DjM_0wKE3J7200

    That will not add up too much tangibly until the offense and special teams improve. To stay on the bright side, they have oceans of room for that.

    As UTEP hits its second bye week at the two-thirds mark of the season , with three of the four games left winnable on some level is the biggest disappointment.

    From a fan perspective, Walden's No. 1 job was to install a fun, high-flying offense that would light up scoreboards while being entertaining. That's his history, but it is clear that part of the job will take longer.

    UTEP had a ready-made reason for Tuesday's struggles when quarterback Skyler Locklear, in his second game back as a starter after taking over from injured Cade McConnell, was knocked out by a brutal targeting penalty.

    In came JP Pickles, who two weeks ago was fourth string. There is a parallel there to last year when McConnell came in against Louisiana Tech, a few hours after he was considered a fourth-teamer.

    Under different circumstances — UTEP was out of the game and had nothing to lose last year when McConnell came in, and it was no worse than being down four points Tuesday with Pickles under center. UTEP let McConnell fling the ball. He impressed over the last part of the year.

    In 20 minutes, the Miners had Pickles throw two passes. The completed one was downfield when a pass went 3 yards past the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-9 on UTEP's last snap.

    Afterward Walden said he has full confidence in Pickles and the other backup, Franklin alum Shae Smith, to throw downfield and Walden cited Pickles completing 80% of his passes in practice this past week.

    Those two short passes Pickles threw weren't a radical change. Before Pickles came in, UTEP was 0-of-10 on third down.

    Of Locklear's eight completions, one was 7 yards downfield when it was caught and the other seven were 5 yards or less. Three were behind the line of scrimmage, including the 47-yard touchdown to Kam Thomas.

    To add this up for emphasis, none of the Miners' nine completions were targeted 10 yards downfield. They were dealing with some terrible field position for part of that because their special teams struggled, so that's another problem the offense has to overcome.

    Walden's explanation was that Louisiana Tech's best-in-CUSA defense is built to take away deep balls and force teams to dump the ball off. UTEP certainly obliged.

    "The way they play defense, they dang near play a prevent defense," Walden said, using "prevent defense" in a complimentary way. "That's one reason they are the No. 1 defense: They keep everything in front of them, then they come up and tackle and they tackle well.

    "We felt like we could control the ball, execute on the line of scrimmage and play good defense. The game was flowing that way the whole way, then it got away from us at the end," Walden said.

    That sounds very much like they were playing for a 10-7 win, which to be fair, was on the table well into the fourth quarter. So far UTEP's high-flying offense looks like a string of dump-offs in the flat to a speedy receiver corps hoping they can break something big.

    That has happened enough that other teams are sitting on it. It's happened seldom enough that UTEP is averaging 17.0 points per game, 126th nationally out of 133 teams.

    So what does UTEP do with an 11-day layoff until it faces one of the only teams in the country worse than it on offense, Middle Tennessee?

    The first thing is they hope Locklear recovers from what looked like a concussion. Assuming he's not ready yet, there comes a decision between Pickles and Smith.

    Walden needs to pick one willing to let throw the ball downfield and take some chances. Playing a true freshman quarterback is rarely ideal and it's paralyzing if there is a fear of letting them cut loose and play.

    UTEP's defense deserves to see Smith or Pickles take their swing. That defense is the big bright spot of the season.

    The Miners have four more games to show some progress with the rest of the team where it can call that a success as well.

    Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on X.

    This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Analysis: After heartbreaking loss to Louisiana Tech, UTEP offense has much to fix

    Related Search

    College footballCollege SportsAmerican footballOffensive strategyCoaching criticismLouisiana Tech

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    A tale of two head shots: How Louisiana Tech's shots against UTEP players were different
    The El Paso Times2 days ago
    When is the next time change? What to know about fall back time change 2024
    The El Paso Times22 hours ago
    McDonald's Quarter Pounders linked to E. coli outbreak in 10 states
    The El Paso Times2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    El Paso Zoo adds animal-themed scooters; how to rent one
    The El Paso Times3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    What channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? How to watch Vikings vs. Rams
    The El Paso Times1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    UTEP alum Kayla Thornton revels in first WNBA championship with NY Liberty
    The El Paso Times2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC25 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy