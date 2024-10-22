'More than a basketball game': UTEP visits Mexico's cathedral of basketball

CHIHUAHUA CITY, Mexico - Ninety minutes before UTEP men’s basketball team’s unique adventure south of the border , Miners coach Joe Golding stood in the lobby of Chihuahua City’s Courtyard Marriott wearing his trademark grin.

“I have no idea what’s about to happen,” he said in a tone that was all anticipation.

What happened over the course of the next three hours on Saturday, Oct. 19, was unprecedented for UTEP, as his Miners scrimmaged the University Autonimo de Chihuahua at Gimnasio Universitario Manuel Bernardo Aguirre in front of an estimated 4,500 juiced fans.

'Cathedral of basketball'

The crowd cheered loudly for their team when they had the chance — UTEP eventually won 111-62 with all 62 UACH points well celebrated — while also expressing appreciation for having an American opponent willing to take a chartered plane flight to their capital city.

UTEP was the first American Division I college team to make this trip to Chihuahua City and play this exhibition against the local college.

As just about everyone at the game proudly said, Chihuahua is Mexico's Catedral de Basketball. The sport is more popular than soccer across Mexico's largest state and its greatest son was sitting courtside after helping engineer this meeting.

"It’s an exhibition game but we take it seriously," said Chihuahua native Eduardo Najera , arguably Mexico's greatest-ever basketball player. He ate dinner with UTEP Friday night. "The University of Chihuahua is looking forward to this, it's motivation. We are very honored to have the University of Texas-El Paso, their first time in Chihuahua.

"I’m pretty pumped up. I like this. But it goes beyond that. It’s about building a bridge between Texas and Chihuahua. Perhaps great things will happen coming out of this game."

The 48-year-old Najera, a native of Pedro Meoqui , about 50 miles from Chihuahua City, was Mexico's second-ever NBA player and the first one drafted (in 2000). His 12-year NBA career included a three-year stint with the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the 2000s when he was a teammate with current UTEP assistant Earl Boykins (they played an exhibition game in 2005 in the Don Haskins Center).

He was the second of six Mexican players to reach the NBA. There is one Mexican currently in the NBA, the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Najera is a University of Oklahoma alum currently a scout for the Dallas Mavericks but also has close ties with UACH (pronounced like the word "watch" in English).

How UTEP's trip to Chihuahua came about

When UACH president Luis Alfonso Rivera Campos suggested bringing an American college team for an exhibition, Najera called Boykins.

"Eddie and I have been good friends for a long time," he said, 'Why don't you guys come out here and play a game,'" Boykins said. "That's a good idea. I ran it by Joe (Golding), 'Joe, this is a chance to go to Mexico and play the University of Chihuahua and he agreed. This is a great opportunity not only for the school but the players. This weekend everything has been first class."

UACH went all out promoting the exhibition, and it succeeded in exciting the many basketball fans in Chihuahua City, a city with close to 1 million residents.

"This helps us up our level of basketball. It's good to see us against a team from a higher level," said Jesus Sandoval, who had a courtside seat behind the basket. "This is a great experience. It's a great deal to get a Division I team here. I'm glad UTEP was able to come."

'This is great for basketball'

Miguel Almaria showed up in a t-shirt for the local professional team, the Dorados, who play their games in UACH's gym.

"This is great for basketball," Almaria said. "It's exciting to have an international meeting. Basketball means everything here. This is the cathedral of basketball."

Rudy Gomez was one of the few fans most excited to see the visiting team. He's a junior at UTEP and made the trip to root on his team, making him one of about seven people in the crowd in Miner orange.

"I'm excited to watch UTEP. I try to watch all their games," Gomez said. "This is a great experience for a student. It's been a long time since I lived in Mexico. It's great they are playing here."

The crowd was enthusiastic throughout the game despite the lopsided score and loudly applauded UACH's effort. After falling behind by 30 in the middle of the first half, UACH played UTEP evenly for a 15-minute stretch, and every basket was greeted with a roar.

That was to be expected in this basketball-mad city in a basketball-mad state that produces large numbers of players for the successful Mexican national team. The Dorados are among the most popular teams in Mexico's top league, the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.

After the game, numerous cheerleaders and more than a few fans came onto the court to congratulate UACH players and thank UTEP players, who remained on the court for five minutes.

The exhibition, though, wasn't just about basketball. The NCAA granted a waiver for the Miners to travel abroad to play UACH because of the community outreach angle. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of UACH, and it and UTEP have a "strategic partnership" that includes hybrid courses, shared research initiatives and shared programming.

UTEP is a likely partner. The school made history in 1966 when it won a national championship with an all-Black starting lineup. That team changed college basketball forever. This year's UTEP team served as ambassadors of the game and made its own unique history.

"The basketball game between UACH and UTEP is more than a basketball game. It's a union of two people who have always had history," UACH president Rivera Campos said. "We have a border between us, but our hearts are together. This is the beginning of things we're going to do with UTEP. We're grateful to (UTEP) president (Heather) Wilson."

Wilson watched the game wearing one of the special jerseys UACH created for their team for this game. In the style of a throwback UTEP uniform, white with orange trim, the jersey said "UACH" above the number on the chest and "UTEP" below it, a nod to Chiahuahua's appreciation of the Miners making this trip.

"This was a lot of fun," said Wilson, who watched the game courtside with Rivera Campos. "The neat thing is to see the teams afterward with the kids, welcoming people. I'm just happy for them."

As for the game, the outcome was foreshadowed in the opening minute when UTEP's David Terrell made an open-court steal and shuffled the ball over to Devon Barnes, who lobbed it to Otis Frazier for an alley-oop dunk that drew audible "ooohs" from the crowd.

'It was super fun'

The UTEP players expressed excitement in the run-up to the scrimmage, and it was easy to see why. UTEP stayed in the nicest part of Chihuahua City, the ritzy Distrito Uno, and had police escorts for all their events, which included a hoops clinic Saturday morning at UACH. Before tipoff, the players from UACH presented the UTEP with gift bags as a token of welcome.

That all made an impression.

"It was super fun," Frazier said. "The team (they were playing) was fun, the atmosphere was fun, everything about this has been fun. It's history. We're going to go down in history as one of the first (American) teams to play here. You can see how much they love the game of basketball here, the way they came out and supported their team."

Trey Horton, who hit four 3-pointers in the exhibition, echoed that.

"It was amazing to be the first team from UTEP to come down to Mexico, playing another good team," he said. "It was amazing. We've been treated first class since we arrived.

"It's one of my few times to travel outside the country, to come here and compete, playing the game I love."

The good feelings were mutual.

"This was a great experience, playing a team at a different level than we have in Mexico," UACH forward Marcelo Munoz said. "They demanded a lot from us and it will help us improve."

Coach Alfonso Araiza Contreras agreed.

"This is an experience to remember," he said.

UACH brings 'unbelievable crowd'

Golding definitely felt that. His "I have no idea what's about to happen" vibe ended up meeting all expectations.

"It was an unbelievable crowd. We were very fortunate to be part of the experience," Golding said. "This is something I'll remember for a long time.

"At the end of the day, it's about outreach. The game of basketball is incredible with how it can build relationships. We've been to the Bahamas, Juárez and now Chihuahua (this year). The game of basketball has built a lot of relationships, and hopefully, we can continue to build."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on X.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'More than a basketball game': UTEP visits Mexico's cathedral of basketball