Another Dragon Ball series is coming to online streaming platforms, and its first episode will be released on Friday, Oct. 18.

Dragon Ball Daima has already premiered in other parts of the world, including Japan, but will now be available for streaming in the United States.

The series is the sixth televised animated installment in the Dragon Ball media franchise and the second and last to have been written by creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away in March, according to a report by the BBC.

Here's everything to know about the new series and how to watch:

Dragon Ball Daima episode 2 release date

The second episode is titled "Glorio." It will be released on Friday, Oct. 15.

Dragon Ball Daima Netflix release date

Dragon Ball Daima's first episode, "Conspiracy," will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 18. The series will also stream on Hulu.

What is Dragon Ball Daima?

The series welcomes new adventures as Goku, Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy journey into a mysterious world.

The first episode features a giant castle in a mysterious world and Goku having a fierce battle against Majin Buu. Gomah and Degesu head to Earth to execute a certain conspiracy, according to IMDB.

Dragon Ball Daima trailer

The trailer can be viewed below.

More: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero video game will be released Thursday. How to buy

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: When does Dragon Ball Daima release? How to watch TV series on Netflix