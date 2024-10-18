Open in App
    • The El Paso Times

    El Paso is the best US city for remote work, study shows. See 4 other Texas cities on list

    By Alexis Simmerman, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    In a recent ranking of the cheapest U.S. cities for remote workers to live in, Texas didn't mess around. Half of the top 10 spots belong to the Lone Star State.

    Although the number of people working remotely, or "homework," has been steadily increasing in the country over the last several decades, the COVID-19 pandemic gave this number a considerable boost. A March 2023 study published by PubMed Central shows that the share of U.S. employees working from home jumped from 7.3% in 2020 to 17.9% in 2021.

    Even though the greatest threat from the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, the remote work trend remains strong . This year, the Pew Research Center reports roughly 14% of all working adults in the U.S. work from home. And a study by Upwork predicts that number will rise to 22% by 2025.

    In some cases, working from home has even proven to be more efficient. Another Upwork study found one-third of hiring managers felt productivity had increased — a larger share than those who reported a decrease in productivity.

    A study by The Perfect Rug considered several factors influencing an employee's ability to work from home within a city center and ranked the cities accordingly. How did Texas cities fare in the analysis ? Well, let's just say the Lone Star State seems to be the state for remote work.

    LIST: Texas cities are cheapest in US for remote workers

    Texas wasn't just the only state to have multiple cities on the list of the top 10 cheapest cities for remote workers — Texas cities claimed half the list.

    Three Texas cities dominated the top of the list, with El Paso reigning as the cheapest overall. Here's how the top 10 U.S. cities scored:

    1. El Paso : 76.19
    2. Austin : 71.70
    3. Houston : 71.09
    4. Seattle: 69.36
    5. San Antonio : 68.44
    6. Washington, D.C.: 68.41
    7. Dallas : 66.55
    8. Denver: 66.26
    9. Philadelphia: 65.65
    10. Nashville, Tenn.: 64.39

    Texas cities have cheapest rentals, meals and coffee

    The Perfect Rug's study considered several factors in determining the cheapest U.S. cities for remote workers. Despite El Paso ranking top overall, it scored last in two key categories. In fact, its position within the list was heavily influenced by costs rather than the availability of resources.

    Here's how Texas cities performed in each measure:

    Number of co-working spaces per capita

    1. Denver — 11.749
    2. Washington — 11.686
    3. Seattle — 8.529
    4. Dallas — 7.104
    5. Nashville — 6.987
    6. Houston — 6.207
    7. Austin — 6.135
    8. San Antonio — 3.341
    9. Philadelphia — 2.756
    10. El Paso — 1.620

    Number of cafes per capita

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUJN7_0wCJtIub00

    1. Seattle — 54.91
    2. Washington — 29.75
    3. Denver — 29.22
    4. Austin — 26.40
    5. Nashville — 25.31
    6. Philadelphia — 19.29
    7. San Antonio — 17.54
    8. Houston — 15.99
    9. Dallas — 15.14
    10. El Paso — 11.05

    Average internet speeds (in megabits per second)

    1. Washington — 473.8
    2. Seattle — 451.0
    3. Philadelphia — 430.8
    4. El Paso — 425.9
    5. Austin — 425.9
    6. Houston — 425.9
    7. San Antonio — 425.9
    8. Dallas — 425.9
    9. Nashville — 351.1
    10. Denver — 347.0

    Average cost of rentals in the city central

    1. El Paso — $953
    2. San Antonio — $1,116
    3. Houston — $1,196
    4. Dallas — $1,403
    5. Austin — $1,467
    6. Nashville — $1,678
    7. Philadelphia — $1,715
    8. Denver — $1,717
    9. Seattle — $2,056
    10. Washington — $2,293

    Average cost for a desk per hour

    1. Philadelphia — $10
    2. El Paso — $15
    3. Houston — $15
    4. San Antonio — $20
    5. Denver — $20
    6. Austin — $21
    7. Washington — $22
    8. Dallas — $33
    9. Nashville — $33
    10. Seattle — $39

    Average meal cost

    1. El Paso — $13.00
    2. Austin — $16.99
    3. Houston — $18.00
    4. San Antonio — $18.00
    5. Nashville — $18.00
    6. Dallas — $20.00
    7. Denver — $20.00
    8. Philadelphia — $20.00
    9. Seattle — $23.50
    10. Washington — $25.00

    Average coffee cost

    1. El Paso — $4.25
    2. Philadelphia — $4.92
    3. Nashville — $5.05
    4. Houston — $5.32
    5. Austin — $5.36
    6. San Antonio — $5.40
    7. Dallas — $5.45
    8. Washington — $5.45
    9. Denver — $5.60
    10. Seattle — $5.76

    This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso is the best US city for remote work, study shows. See 4 other Texas cities on list

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    bizlady64
    1d ago
    LIES LIES LIES
    Cheryl Dobi
    1d ago
    You stay inside to protect yourself from crime. The streets and stores are full of Halloween all tasted up men and women
    View all comments
