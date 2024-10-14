Giant Hub International expands El Paso office with WestStar Insurance acquisition

El Paso’s largest insurance agency just got bigger.

Hub International Ltd., a huge, global insurance brokerage with a prominent El Paso presence, on Oct. 1 acquired the 9-year-old WestStar Insurance Agency Inc., a subsidiary of WestStar Bank, El Paso’s largest community bank chain.

The deal’s financial details were not released.

Eight WestStar Insurance employees have joined 72 Hub employees in Hub’s El Paso regional office on the 15th floor of the 19-story WestStar Tower office building , which opened in 2021 in Downtown El Paso.

“HUB’s foundational mission is to acquire reputable, strong agencies who share our values of being responsible corporate citizens and reinvesting in the communities we credit for our success,” Don Margo, Hub’s area president , said in an email.

Don Margo, the son of former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo , became president of the El Paso Hub office in 2014.

Hub entered the El Paso market in September 2012 when it acquired the large, long-established JDW Insurance agency, of which Dee Margo was a partner and oversaw the company as chief executive officer for about 30 years. He bought the company from his father-in-law's estate when he was 29 years old.

Hub, headquartered in Chicago, has grown rapidly in its almost 26-year history through a continual stream of acquiring local insurance agencies.

Hub has averaged about 65 acquisitions a year in the last five years, Don Margo reported in an email. It has acquired 45 insurance agencies so far in 2024.

Hub specializes in selling insurance policies from various insurance companies to businesses and wealthy individuals. It also offers financial management services.

Hub International, with $4.2 billion in sales in 2023, is the world’s fifth-largest insurance brokerage, according to a ranking by Business Insurance , a trade publication.

It was the ninth largest in United States' sales, which were $2.9 billion in 2022, the year used for Business Insurance's 2024 U.S. rankings published in January.

Hub does not disclose sales of individual offices.

More: Wells Fargo closing Downtown branch; future of bank's name on landmark building unknown

“Our operating philosophy says that when you acquire agencies of this caliber (WestStar Insurance) and arm them with the reach and resources of one of the largest international brokerages in the world, you get optimal results for all stakeholders, from clients to employees to investors.” Don Margo said.

Rick Francis, WestStar Bank executive chairman , said in a statement that the sale ensures Westar Bank customers will “continue to have access to world-class insurance products and services” and provides WestStar Insurance employees with what he called "a great new home.”

More: El Paso's Mount Franklin Foods buys Pennsylvania's Stuffed Puffs, expanding candy line

Margo said Hub brings WestStar clients a broader array of insurance products and gives them access to “specialized analytics, litigation support, and risk management services.”

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 915-546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com ; @vickolenc on Twitter , now known as X.

More: Oxxo test stores first step as Mexico firm takes control of DK chain in Texas, New Mexico

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Giant Hub International expands El Paso office with WestStar Insurance acquisition