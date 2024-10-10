What channel is UTEP vs Western Kentucky on tonight? Time, TV schedule for football game

The UTEP football team is still searching for its first win in a place where they have never won against a team they have never beaten - Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.

The Hilltoppers are 3-2 with the losses coming to power conference schools Alabama and Boston College - the later by one point on the road - while they are a perfect 2-0 at home.

UTEP is nursing an eight-game losing streak and is 0-4 all-time against Western Kentucky (0-2 in Bowling Green).

What channel is the UTEP football vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers game on today?

TV Channel: ESPNU

UTEP at Western Kentucky will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Mike Corey will be on play-by-play, and Rene Ingoglia will be on color commentary. They will call the game from the booth at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

UTEP Miners at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers time tonight

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Thursday, Oct. 10 Start time: 6 p.m.

The UTEP at Western Kentucky game starts at 6 p.m. in the Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

UTEP football at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers odds, money line, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, as of Oct. 9.

Western Kentucky is a 19 1/2-point favorite. The over-under is 57.5. UTEP is +700 on the money line while WKU is -1100.

Spread : WKU -19.5

: WKU -19.5 Money : UTEP +700. WKU -1000

: UTEP +700. WKU -1000 O/U : 49.5

UTEP vs Western Kentucky predictions, picks for college football game

Fox Sports : Western Kentucky 39, UTEP 12

Sports Illustrated : Bet the over

El Paso Times/USA Today Network : Western Kentucky 35, UTEP 17

Winners and whiners: Western Kentucky to win and cover.

ESPN.com: Sam Houston State has a 88.5% chance of winning.

UTEP Miners football schedule 2024

HOME GAME ALL CAPS

Games Saturday unless noted. All times Mountain

Aug, 31 Nebraska 40, UTEP 7

Sept. 7 SOUTHERN UTAH 27, UTEP 24 (OT)

Sept. 14 Liberty 28, UTEP 10

Sept. 21 Colorado State 27, UTEP 17

Oct. 3 (Thu.) SAM HOUSTON 41, UTEP 21

Oct. 10 (Thu.) at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 16 (Wed.) Florida International, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Oct. 22 (Tues.) at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 2 MIDDLE TENNESSEE, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports

Nov. 9 KENNESAW STATE, 2 p.m., ESPN family of networks

Nov. 23 at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC+

Nov. 30 at New Mexico State, 2 p.m., ESPN family of networks

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football schedule 2024

HOME GAME ALL CAPS

Games Saturday unless noted. All times Mountain

Aug. 31 No. 5 Alabama 63, WKU 0

Sept. 7 WKU 31, EASTERN KENTUCKY 0

Sept. 14 at Middle Tennessee 49-21

Sept. 21 WKU 26, TOLEDO 21

Sept. 28 Boston College 21, WKU 20

Oct. 10 (Thu.) UTEP, 6 p.m. ESPNU

Oct. 16 (Wed.) at Sam Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oct. 30 (Wed,) KENNESAW STATE, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 9 at New Mexico State, 4 p.m., ESPN platforms

Nov. 16 LOUISIANA TECH, 10 a.m., CBS Sports Networks

Nov. 23 at Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPN platforms

Nov. 30 JACKSONVILLE STATE, 1:30 p.m., ESPN platforms

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: What channel is UTEP vs Western Kentucky on tonight? Time, TV schedule for football game