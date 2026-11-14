Sparrows Point football reached the state quarterfinals last year. This year, the Pointers could not repeat that level of success.

Hosting Forest Park in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A/1A regional semifinals on Friday, Sparrows Point fell into an early hole and never recovered, losing 34-7 to end the Pointers' season.

"We hit a lot of adversity this season, and that was something that last year we didn't experience too much," head coach Nick Burkhardt said. "I'm glad that we did, because that shows us where we can be and that shows us the direction we're going in. Just because we hit adversity doesn't mean that we need to stop going."

Last season, Sparrows Point won each of its first 10 games to cruise through a regional championship. While the Pointers started strong this season, they struggled down the stretch, losing three of their final four games to finish 6-4.

They scored a total of 14 points in their last four games.

On Friday, Sparrows Point's woes began on its first offensive drive. Forest Park's Josh Moore blocked a punt, which led to an Amari Blue 7-yard rushing touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

Starting their next drive in Pointers territory, the Foresters scored again as Molique Jones took an end-around for a score.

In both instances, Forest Park took advantage of short fields to work with offensively. That proved key — Sparrows Point's defense ultimately did not play horribly, the unit just found itself in poor scenarios numerous times.

The next Forest Park touchdown was not the fault of the Pointers' defense.

Right before the end of the first quarter, Foresters defensive back Isiah Dixon jumped a Cody Green pass and went untouched 30 yards into the end zone for a pick-six. A successful two-point conversion gave Forest Park a 22-0 lead.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Sparrows Point had its worst play of the night defensively. As quarterback David Chambers extended the play, a bust in the secondary resulted in a wide-open Najee Randolph down the left sideline, who took the catch to the end zone for another touchdown.

"It was hard to dig ourselves out of that hole that we were in," Burkhardt said.

The story of the first half for the Pointers offensively was an inability to win the line of scrimmage.

Sparrows Point continuously tried to display its run-first attack, but the front five struggled to get much push. When the Pointers were in constant drop-back plays, the Forest Park defensive line got after Green to sack him numerous times.

Seeing if a different look would give Sparrows Point what it needed offensively, Burkhardt made a quarterback switch at halftime. The change did not make much of a difference.

The Pointers' offensive woes remained, though they scored with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter to avoid a shutout.

Forest Park's Keyon Cook delivered the dagger with a rushing touchdown shortly after.

Noting the difficulty of overcoming its large halftime deficit, Burkhardt said he was glad Sparrows Point's players did not turn on themselves — a positive he can take into next season. Burkhardt said the focus next year is on having a contingency plan.

"When something goes wrong, what do we do next? Where do we bounce next?" Burkhardt said.