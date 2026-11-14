As the clock hit triple zeros at Bobcat Stadium at Bel Air High School Saturday, reality set in for Sparrows Point boys soccer.

Some players put their hands to their faces. Others sat on the field and sulked before being joined by teammates.

The Pointers' season was over. They fell to C. Milton Wright in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A state semifinals, 3-0.

"It's a tough moment," said senior defender and captain Arturo Goytizolo.

Goytizolo was one of numerous emotional Sparrows Point players after the game ended. While the Pointers' campaign ended one game away from the state finals, it was one of the best seasons they have ever had.

Sparrows Point finished 12-3-1 and was a regional champion. Head coach Joe Lambert said this season was the furthest the Pointers have ever gone since moving up to 2A.

"We played really well," Lambert said.

It was not an easy game coming in for Sparrows Point, facing a C. Milton Wright team that entered with an undefeated 18-0 record.

The Pointers did not do themselves any favors early.

Already trailing by a goal 17 minutes in, Sparrows Point goalkeeper Bret Nail charged out of the cage nearly 20 yards on a ball hit high into the air. Nail tried to kick it forward, but a miskick gave C. Milton Wright forward Benedykt Mroz an easy scoring chance.

Mroz, standing right next to Nail, maneuvered around Nail and a Pointers defender to fire a shot into the back of the net.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the Mustangs were gifted a penalty kick. As Nail dove to his left, forward Landon Travis scored on a shot to Nail's right for a 3-0 lead before halftime.

"It definitely makes it really tough," Lambert said. "You give opportunities to good teams and they capitalize on them."

Sparrows Point struggled to even get the ball into their attacking half of the field in the first half.

Within the first five minutes, captain Lennon McNamara told the Pointers' coaches that they would not be able to "play anything overtop," citing the strong wind that was consistent throughout the game.

Beyond that, C. Milton Wright's defensive aggression — combined with Nail's struggles to advance the ball — proved to be a problem.

"The wind was something fierce," Lambert said. "You're fighting a good team like that and then you're fighting the wind on top of it. We made our own boneheaded mistakes and it just came back to get us."

The second half was a lot more even as Lambert went to a new goalkeeper, Trevor Gattus. Gattus stayed on the field during all of halftime to get work in the cage.

Gattus made numerous saves and did better advancing the ball, which led to more possessions and attacking opportunities for Sparrows Point. But the Pointers still struggled to find the back of the net on their few shots.

Lambert noted that all season, he has subbed his goalkeepers back and forth. In only a couple of games did Sparrows Point use one goalkeeper, Lambert said.

"It was always on the table. With all the stuff that was going on in the first half, it just seemed like the right decision to switch at halftime," Lambert said. "Not a knock on Bret at all. Trevor and Bret have been fantastic for us all this year. We probably wouldn't be in some of the spots that we've been in this year if it wasn't for those guys."

With Gattus at goalkeeper, Sparrows Point played much more competitively in the second half. But facing a three-goal deficit, that proved too much to overcome.

"At halftime we decided we were going to come out and battle and see what happened," Lambert said. "I think we played pretty well in the second half. Just didn't have anything to show for it."