Dundalk Community Calendar: November 12

Events can be submitted online at www.dundalkeagle.com, by e-mail at editor@dundalkeagle.com or in-person/via snail mail at 4 N. Center Place, Dundalk, MD 21222. To be listed on the calendar, events must be either free, be operated by a nonprofit, charity, government entity or as a fundraiser. The Dundalk Eagle reserves the right to edit, or not to publish any events submitted.

Soup for the Soul meal — Every Monday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Soup for the Soul gives out a free meal held in the basement of the Dundalk Church of God, 6 Yorkway. All are welcome.

Military Family Resource Fund — Every Wednesday and Friday

The Military Family Resource Fund proudly host bingo every Wednesday and Friday evening at 2 Trading Place in Dundalk. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. For more info call, 443-879-4707.

Optimist Club Monthly Dinners — Select Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m.

The Optimist Club of Dundalk holds monthly dinners for existing and potential members at the Boulevard Diner. Optimist Club board meetings are every first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 4528 North Point Blvd. On the fourth Wednesday of every month, the Optimist Club holds program nights where it invites local organizations to come in and entertain. All are welcome!

Essex VFW Wellness Sessions — Thursdays

Essex-Holly Neck Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2621 will host a Wellness Session every Thursday at 206 Riverside Rd. off Mace Avenue. Sessions are 15 minutes each. Session 1 meets at noon and session 2 meets at 12:30 p.m. Sessions are seated in chairs, and all abilities are welcome to attend.

Pringle Wellness improves heart health, builds strength, increases mobility, boosts mood while being social and fun for a healthier and stronger you. Move, laugh, connect, feel better and make new friends. While you are there, stop by the canteen for lunch. For reservations, call LaDonna at 443-617-0117.

Dundalk Class of 1976 Reunion — Saturday, Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join for a 50th reunion at Rosedale Gardens, 8037 Philadelphia Rd. in Rosedale. Tickets are $60 each, which includes a buffet, cash bar and DJ. Casual dress code.

There will also be a meet up Friday, Nov. 13 before the reunion for a happy hour at Looney’s Pub, 8706 Belair Rd. in Nottingham starting at 6 p.m.

Spread the word and call your friends. We all have a lot to celebrate and share the memories of the past 50 years. If interested, please contact Margie Wilson at 443-857-5285.

Bingo for Veterans Fundraiser — Saturday, Dec. 5

Bingo at American Legion Post 38, 3300 Dundalk Ave. Bingo starts at 11 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Packages include 20 regular games, three early birds, three specials and one jackpot. Extra cards will be sold at the door. Three more 50/50 games also sold separately. Door prizes will be drawn.

The kitchen will be open to purchase food and drinks. For tickets or more information, contact Pat Gay at 443-916-8991 or American Legion at 410-288-2297.

Dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus — Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Essex-Holly Neck Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2621 is hosting dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the post home, 206 Riverside Rd. off Mace Avenue in Essex. Cost is adults $12, children $7 and free for children under four years old. RSVP by Dec. 5 by calling or texting LaDonna at 443-617-0117.