Community Assistance Network celebrates 60 years of service

On Nov. 12, 1965, the Community Assistance Network (CAN) was born to serve those in the community in need. Six decades later, CAN is as strong as ever.

"Doing anything for 60 years, I think that's really worth celebrating," CAN Interim CEO Mitch Posner said. "Running a not-for-profit organization takes a lot of contributions of time, talent and treasure."

While CAN is located in Dundalk at 7900 E. Baltimore St., it serves all of Baltimore County. There has historically been the greatest concentration of people who need the kinds of support that CAN offers on the east side of the county, Posner said.

Four years ago, CAN doubled down on its investment in the community, anchoring itself through renovations and an expansion that totaled an investment of more than $1 million.

"We're here to stay for a while now," Posner said.

'They give people hope'

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act into law, which established the foundation for Community Action Agencies and the War on Poverty. That created CAN.

The Community Services Block Grant designates funds to 1,100 agencies across the country, Posner said. CAN is responsible for Baltimore County, one of 17 such organizations in the state.

Posner noted how CAN has evolved. The services needed changes as did the population of the county. The ability to embrace those changes and respond to them has allowed CAN to succeed.

A clear example was when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

"When the bridge collapsed, we had three members of our team who were here in this office the night before ... went across it to go home to Anne Arundel County," Posner said. "The next morning they couldn't get to work. But we immediately provided some food to some of the families of the workers that were killed. We went on to distribute food in Dundalk over closer to the side of the bridge for at least a year."

Denise Childs, CAN human resources coordinator, noted the challenge that COVID and the government shutdown presented for people, and how CAN needed to “step up to the plate.”

CAN's food pantry never shut down.

"I had one lady came in, because I was helping out in the pantry, and she said, 'I'm so lost right now because I worked for the government for over 25 years, and now I don't have a job, and I don't know what to do,'" Childs said. "She was in tears. We were like, 'Calm down, we are here to help.' ... We all just gathered around and we just embrace those people because at the end of the day, we are here to help the community."

Fred Weimert, former board member with CAN, told the story of one individual who had been on the street for 35 years with a heroin addiction. Weimert had the man talk with one of CAN's housing counselors, who got him into a boarding house on Eastern Avenue.

But that proved costly — more than 75% of his salary went to housing, Weimert said. So, CAN helped move the man to housing that takes up only 30% of his income.

A few weeks ago, Weimert worked with another person who had gone to his church. The individual had maxed out credit cards, was paying for six storage units and was only making $800 a month.

Weimert did not think there was any way CAN could assist. Except they did. The man got a job, is back in his house and beginning to work off his debt.

"It just blew me away," Weimert said. "The people here are just so well connected and they understand the problems of poverty. They give people hope, and that's really what it's about. Hope and solutions."

Weimert noted how a lot of people look down on the poor. The important part is to treat them as people and really listen to them.

"Even if you can't help a person, just talking to them helps," Weimert said.

Weimert first joined CAN's Board of Directors in the 1980s. There were no men's shelters in Baltimore County, only a couple of shelters for women. At the time, Weimert pastored a church in Towson.

The Assistance Center of Towson Churches was at Weimert's congregation, and he was invited to a meeting where the county discussed doing a freezing weather shelter.

"I can remember remember thinking ACTC is never going to want to do that because they're going to be afraid they're going to get sued," Weimert said. "Kathy Miles at that time was one of the assistant directors at CAN, and she goes, 'Our board would be in favor of doing that.' And I said to myself, I'd like to be on the board of an organization that's not afraid of doing stuff to the poor because they might get sued."

The food pantry

Despite leaving the Board of Directors, Weimert comes back to work in CAN's food pantry because he loves his relationship with the organization.

"I've been so impressed by it over the years," Weimert said. "It just is so important for every county to have this kind of agency."

On any given day, there could be upwards of 40 people waiting outside the food pantry, Childs said.

Each person goes through a registration process. Depending on the size of their household, they are given a specific shopping sheet that outlines the quantity of items they can choose from various categories, Carla Schroyer, director of Community Choice Pantry Services, said.

The pantry has an initiative called SWAP, which stands for Supporting Wellness At Pantries. It is essentially a food classification system looking at sodium content, sugar content and carbohydrates.

Food labeled green can be eaten often, food labeled yellow can be eaten sometimes and food labeled red should only be eaten rarely.

CAN partnered with MedStar Health for a Food Rx program. MedStar does nutrition education counseling, and people that come to the pantry can apply what they learn in choosing their food in real time, Schroyer said.

"The great thing about this program is we're able to cross refer," Schroyer said. "When a patient completes this program, if they qualify, they can still utilize pantry services."

In addition to the food, the pantry provides a section for household and hygiene items — including baby items — clothes and information services.

The goal of CAN's renovation was to provide a place where people could feel dignified. The same choices people have when they go to the grocery store, CAN wanted that for people who came to them.

Posner noted that while pre-filled bags are helpful, somebody might take it home and they're allergic to something or have something in the bag that their child may not like.

Having choices in the food pantry goes further and gives people good experiences, Posner said.

Schroyer said that giving people choices makes a world of difference.

"Everyone really enjoys it," Schroyer said. "It allows for us to take into consideration people's health issues, religious or cultural considerations."

In addition to shopping with people, volunteers sort through donations in the back. The storage area keys CAN's grocery pickup programs, where CAN delivers food to the community in a similar way to Instacart.

'We get 110% out of every dollar'

As a not-for-profit, CAN acquires its resources through numerous avenues.

The Community Services Block Grant provides just under 10% of CAN's funding. CAN gets other government funding to run programs like its homeless street outreach program and the management and operation of the Westside Men's Shelter in Catonsville.

There are also foundations in the greater Baltimore area that have programs where they distribute funds to organizations like CAN, Posner said.

That does not mean CAN has not run into issues over its six decades of service. Providing a good quality product matters, Posner said, both in terms of how CAN treats people in need and the quality of services CAN provides.

Posner likes to say that CAN is fighting a war on poverty, but like many wars, this one has not been won yet. There is an insatiable need with very limited resources.

CAN just does its part every day, Posner said.

"What it takes to make an organization like this operate on a day-to-day basis, no less over 60 years, is really challenging," Posner said. "CAN stretches those dollars and those volunteers to the maximum, which makes us able to do a little bit more than we could. We get 110% out of every dollar."

CAN will hold its 60th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at its main office.