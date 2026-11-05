Scott Pappas's work for Fort Howard leads to Citizen Planning award

Ever since the Fort Howard Veterans Hospital closed in the early 2000s, the future of the property has been in limbo. Scott Pappas's efforts to find a solution have led him to be given a Citizen Planning award.

The Maryland Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA MD) and the Maryland Planning Commissioners Association (MPCA) announced the winners of their 2026 Maryland Planning Awards on Oct. 19.

Pappas received the certificate of recognition in heartfelt appreciation of his "dedicated leadership and unwavering commitment to the Fort Howard VA Redevelopment project," the certificate said.

"I think this reflects on our residents more than just me," Pappas said. "These are the kind of things that leadership here throughout our district can aspire to and be recognized for their efforts."

Architecture firm Fillat+ has a Fort Howard project on its website, which states that the "project concept provides a vibrant living community for an aging veteran population."

The design offers 400 for-rent apartments with a variety of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans throughout six structures, a large park, a theater and museum, medical offices, assisted living and hospice, veterans services and a VA clinic, the website said.

The key component of the award that Pappas felt very elated with was that it was pointed out how the project will be a veterans-focused community.

"I've been very vigilant in securing the property," Pappas said. "It's all about continuing the mission of the VA with a private-public partnership."

The award "recognizes planning boards, boards of zoning appeals, historic preservation committees or individual members of such boards for their contribution to sustainable communities, plan development and implementation, leadership or capacity building," according to the APA MD's website.

The certificate Pappas received said that his thoughtful guidance, deep respect for community voices and steadfast advocacy for a veteran-focused, community-supported vision have helped safeguard the history, character and future of Fort Howard.

"Your compassion, integrity and devotion to public service exemplify the very best of citizen planning," the certificate said.

Maryland Planning Commissioners Association President Roxanne Hemphill said that it is clear Pappas has worked on the project for a long time.

"It just seemed like he was deserving to have this and let people know about it," Hemphill said. "I think it said under his work quality, continuous engagement over two decades with planning boards and developers and the community to get this project to the final stages. That's a long time."

Every year, there is a conference of planners from across Maryland. At the conference, which was held at the Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day said there is a need to streamline the ability to build affordable housing, Pappas said.

According to Pappas, Day mentioned the need to engage with communities and community leadership in this process, as it affects the people in those communities to build out this affordable housing.

For Pappas, the Fort Howard Development Project is an example of that.

"I do look at this as me representing my community. Not me personally getting the award, but my community getting the award," Pappas said.