Fall high school sports check in

Fall sports for Baltimore County Public Schools are nearly finished. Here’s a check-in on some varsity teams as of Monday, Nov. 2, for Dundalk, Patapsco and Sparrows Point high schools.

Football

After an 0-2 start to the season, Dundalk won six of seven games to end the regular season.

Patapsco lost its regular season finale against Loch Raven on Oct. 29.

Sparrows Point lost its last two games of the regular season to Western Tech and Towson.

Boys soccer

Dundalk faced Dulaney Wednesday in the MPSSAA Class 4A regional finals.

Patapsco won only one of its 13 games in the regular season.

Sparrows Point faced Eastern Tech Wednesday in the MPSSAA Class 2A regional finals.

Girls soccer

Dundalk lost to Kenwood on Oct. 30 in the MPSSAA Class 4A regional semifinals.

Patapsco lost to Aberdeen on Oct. 30 in the MPSSAA Class 3A regional semifinals.

Sparrows Point faced Fallston Wednesday in the MPSSAA Class 2A regional finals.

Field hockey

Patapsco did not win a game in the regular season.

Sparrows Point faced Pikesville Wednesday in the MPSSAA Class 1A regional finals.

Volleyball

Dundalk won 14 of its 16 regular season games and received a bye in the MPSSAA Class 4A regional quarterfinals.

Patapsco lost five of its last six games of the regular season.

Sparrows Point defeated Milford Mill on Oct. 26 in its regular season finale.

Girls flag football

Dundalk lost to Kenwood Oct. 23 in the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A regional semifinals.

Patapsco failed to win a game in the regular season.

Sparrows Point lost to Chesapeake Oct. 21 in the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A regional quarterfinals.

Cross country

Dundalk, Patapsco and Sparrows Point all competed in the Baltimore County Public Schools High School Cross Country Championships on Oct. 22.

In the boys 5000 meter run, Patapsco’s Kareem Aldabbagh and Chase Williams placed in the top 70. Dundalk’s Austin Jones and Ayoub Elmachi and Sparrows Point’s Ryan Whisner, Aiden Rader and Kaiden Rampmeyer placed in the top 130.

In the girls 5000 meter run, Sparrows Point’s Lilly Henshaw, Katie Mento, Summit Leopold and Madi Meusel placed in the top 75.