There's nothing scarier than being unsafe

Houses are lit up orange. Lawns are decorated with plastic tombstones, synthetic spider webs and ghoulish creatures, some who speak to us as we approach, some who are just meant to look scary, and others who are simply there to elicit a chuckle and entertain us.

It must be Halloween.

Next Thursday, many homeowners in Southern Maryland will wait with their porch lights on for trick-or-treaters who come in search of those ritual candy bars and other goodies. Some little ones have already stocked up on sweets at church and other organizations’ trunk-or-treats held over the past couple of weeks. But Oct. 31 itself is generally considered the big one — a major sugar haul.

From princesses to witches, to characters from popular video games, expect to find kids of all ages taking to the streets and knocking on neighbors’ doors, hoping to get a sugary treat to add to their growing bag of Halloween goodies.

If you’re driving this evening, look out for any potential trick-or-treaters. Be especially mindful of crosswalks and corners, and take things slow within neighborhoods, particularly where parked cars line the side of the road. You never know when an excited child might dart out into the roadway.

But drivers aren’t the only ones responsible for ensuring kids enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Parents of trick-or-treaters can also take safety precautions. In fact, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following tips for families.

Pick costumes that are bright and reflective and short enough to prevent tripping. Ensure masks don’t block kids’ vision. For darker costumes — and even for lighter costumes — consider adding reflective tape for greater visibility when kids are walking along the roadside. Carrying or wearing glow sticks can also aid in visibility.

If walking with the family dog, consider adding reflective material to the leash.

The fire marshal also has safety suggestions for those who are staying at home to hand out sweets. Use flashlights or glow sticks as alternatives to candles or incandescent lights when decorating walkways or yards, as these items are safer for trick-or-treaters whose costumes may brush against the decoration. Use battery-operated candles as opposed to flame candles inside the home as well, and do not overload electrical outlets and extension cords.

If everyone, from drivers to candy collectors to candy givers, follows these tips, we can collectively help to make sure the youngest among us enjoy this classic, spook-tacular night without incident.