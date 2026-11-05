Too Hot: USA Pickleball Delists CPX Hyper+ Paddles

The Hyper+ elongated 14mm and 16mm models lost their certification after retail samples failed subsequent compliance testing. CPX has acknowledged the issue and announced plans for a revised paddle.

USA Pickleball has revoked certification for the CPX Hyper+ elongated 14mm and 16mm paddles after testing revealed significant differences between the models originally submitted for approval and paddles being sold to consumers.

The decision follows courtside equipment failures and additional testing of retail samples, raising questions about manufacturing consistency and whether all of the paddles reaching players actually meet the specifications that earned them certification.

And the consequences for CPX may extend beyond losing its spot on the approved paddle list.

In a recent interview with paddle reviewer John Kew at the USA Pickleball National Championships in San Diego, USA Pickleball officials confirmed that potential financial penalties against CPX are "in consideration."

No fines have been announced, and the organization has not publicly detailed what such penalties might entail.

Why USA Pickleball Pulled the CPX Hyper+ Certification

According to USA Pickleball officials speaking with Kew, the original Hyper+ paddles submitted for certification passed the organization's testing requirements.

The problem emerged when paddles obtained from the retail market were tested.

Those samples produced significantly different results in two important performance measurements: Deflection and PBCoR.

Simply put: the paddles just play too hot. Way too hot.

The discrepancies were substantial enough for USA Pickleball to withdraw certification for the affected elongated 14mm and 16mm models.

The distinction matters. A paddle passing its initial certification test doesn't necessarily mean every subsequent production batch will perform identically.

In this case, the paddles that consumers purchased reportedly performed differently from the samples USA Pickleball originally approved.

The decision also highlights the growing importance of retail sampling and courtside testing as paddle manufacturers continue pushing the limits of power and performance.

CPX Responds, Announces Hyper+ 2 Replacement

CPX has acknowledged the certification issue and says it is working with USA Pickleball and its manufacturing partner to prevent similar problems in future production runs.

In a statement published on its website, the company confirmed that some recent production units failed to match the certified specifications.

CPX attributed the problem to paddles coming off the production line with more power than the versions originally submitted for testing.

The company has also announced a replacement model, the Hyper+ 2, which it says is undergoing recertification.

To improve manufacturing consistency, CPX is implementing several changes, including testing production batches at both its manufacturing facility and its warehouse in West Chicago, Illinois.

Each Hyper+ 2 paddle will also receive a unique serial number, allowing owners to look up the production batch and its testing results.

CPX says it has purchased Pickleball Instruments testing equipment and intends to verify every production batch before shipping paddles to customers. The company is positioning the new process as a way to ensure that retail paddles match their certified counterparts.

What Happens to Players Who Already Own a Hyper+?

For recreational players, the immediate impact is relatively limited.

The affected paddles can still be used for recreational games, open play and tournaments that don't require USA Pickleball-approved equipment.

However, they are no longer eligible for USA Pickleball-sanctioned competition or other tournaments requiring USAP certification.

CPX says existing owners who participate in sanctioned tournaments can request a replacement Hyper+ 2 once the new model becomes available.

The company has outlined the following options:

Tournament players: Eligible for a Hyper+ 2 replacement when available

Players who want to keep their original paddle: Can receive a rebate toward purchasing a Hyper+ 2

Existing owners: Retain their lifetime warranties, with future warranty replacements transitioning to the Hyper+ 2

CPX says it expects an initial Hyper+ 2 release within one to two weeks of its update, although certification of the replacement model remains pending.

Could CPX Face Additional Penalties?

That's now one of the biggest unanswered questions.

While USA Pickleball's Nov. 2 announcement confirmed the removal of both models and ongoing discussions with CPX about replacement paddles, it did not address financial consequences.

But officials subsequently told John Kew that potential financial penalties were "in consideration."

Whether USA Pickleball ultimately takes that step remains to be seen.

For now, the organization says it is working with CPX to certify new versions of the affected paddles under a different model name.

The situation underscores a persistent challenge for pickleball's equipment industry: Passing certification is one thing. Ensuring that every paddle reaching consumers continues to meet those standards is another.

And as courtside testing and retail sampling become more common, manufacturers may face greater scrutiny over what happens after their paddles receive initial approval.

Feature image via CPX.