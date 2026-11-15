Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not issue a pardon for Metro Detroit businesswoman and fundraiser Fay Beydoun, the outgoing governor's office said in response to an inquiry last week from The Detroit News.

Beydoun, who faces felony charges in relation to her alleged misuse of a $20 million state grant, had three additional larceny charges added in 47th District Court last week. She is a former appointee of Whitmer to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation executive committee and a past fundraiser for the Democratic governor.

Whitmer's office, when asked whether it would rule out a pardon for Beydoun, said the governor would not pardon the Farmington Hills resident.

"As our office has said repeatedly, we believe the attorney general should work to recover the money," said Kaylie Hanson, Whitmer's chief communications officer.

The Attorney General's Office froze about $6.3 million in grant dollars in bank accounts connected to Beydoun in September 2025; the first and only grant disbursement to Beydoun's nonprofit group, Global Link International, was $10 million.

Todd Flood, an attorney for Beydoun, said his client had not asked the governor for a pardon.

It does not appear that the state constitution would allow Whitmer to grant a pardon in Beydoun's case, since it requires a conviction before such a request could be granted. The constitutional language allows the governor the "power to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons after convictions for all offenses."

The preliminary examination in Beydoun's case was originally scheduled for January, but was delayed Friday, Nov. 13, after her attorneys said they would need more time to review the new charges. Her case will resume under Democratic Attorney General-elect Eli Savit.

The investigation into the $20 million legislative grant allocated in June 2022 to Beydoun's yet-to-be-incorporated Global Link International has included a raid on the Lansing headquarters of Michigan Economic Development Corp., disputes over how the grant came to be, and stinging critiques of Michigan government's allocation and handling of the grant.

The new charges Attorney General Dana Nessel's office leveled on Nov. 13 include allegations that Beydoun "stole" $500,000 from Global Link five weeks after Nessel's investigators raided the MEDC office to fund her legal defense.

Nessel has likened the funding's allocation to a "glass slipper" grant process — one that has since been reformed — that allowed lawmakers to award the earmarks without clearly disclosing the recipient in budget language.

The Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee requested documentation on the grant from the MEDC in 2025, but never held a hearing on the issue. Nessel's investigators raided the MEDC shortly before the committee received the documentation.

State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, the Clay Township Republican who leads House Oversight, said the committee may eventually release some documentation related to the case if it does not compromise the criminal investigation.

"That's an interesting case," DeBoyer said Nov. 12 on the Political Insider podcast. "That's another case of, was this just an individual who kind of did it themselves? Right, saw this little narrow pathway, and did it themselves? Or was it the case that, you know, this goes on more than we know, it's just that we've never been able to prove it?

"I'm going to tell you guys, anytime there's $80 billion lying on the table, there's going to be people that are going to want to take some," he added.

Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson to reveal inauguration donors

Michigan Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson has vowed to disclose the donors who contribute to a nonprofit organization that was set up earlier this month to help pay for her upcoming inauguration, according to a spokeswoman.

The arrangement will likely be watched closely because Benson, the current secretary of state, has repeatedly spoken out against the role of dark money in Michigan politics and supported proposals to ban secret spending aimed at influencing elections.

A day before the Nov. 3 election, Kenneth Horn, an employee of the law firm Honigman, filed paperwork with the state to form a nonprofit organization called MI 2027 Transition. These types of groups usually don't have to report their donors' names to the public and can accept unlimited amounts of money from donors, including corporations.

In its filing with the state, MI 2027 Transition listed a wide array of goals, including helping Benson prepare for assuming the office of governor, conducting public opinion research and educating lawmakers.

Horn didn't respond to a request for comment from The Detroit News. Benson selected Christina Grossi, a former legal adviser to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a current Honigman partner, to be legal counsel for Benson's transition team.

As a candidate for governor, Benson endorsed a variety of transparency reforms for state government.

"It’s simple: no more dark money, no more backroom deals, no more undisclosed influence," Benson said in a statement in March.

Asked if she would disclose the donors to the new nonprofit for her transition, Amber McCann, spokeswoman for the transition team, responded simply, "Yes."

Gubernatorial inaugurations, which take place on Jan. 1, can be expensive events. Whitmer's second inauguration in 2022 drew $2 million in donor contributions.

Whitmer's team disclosed the donors' identities and amounts in March 2023, about two months after the ceremony at the state Capitol.

Whitmer's disclosures revealed nine groups gave $100,000 each to support the inauguration: Michigan Realtors political action committee, Michigan Union Contractors Group Inc., Ilitch Holdings, Huntington National Bank, DTE Energy, Priority Health, Michigan Pipe Trades Association Independent Expenditure Committee, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Boji Group.

White House hits back at El-Sayed's 'TrumpCare for All'

A spokeswoman for the White House poured water on Michigan U.S. Sen-Elect Abdul El-Sayed's suggestion of naming a universal health care program after President Donald Trump.

"I will work with anyone when it comes to trying to get money out of politics, put money in pockets and pass TrumpCare for All," El-Sayed told The Detroit News in a Capitol Hill interview last week.

The incoming senator also made a social media post showing mock-up images of gold Medicare insurance cards emblazoned with a TrumpCare label.

In response, the Trump administration blasted El-Sayed's signature policy proposal.

"The Radical Democrats’ socialist proposal for a government takeover of health care should really be called ‘Medicare for None’ as it destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily," White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said in a statement.

She continued: "President Trump is focused on taking on the special interests that are driving up the costs of healthcare for all Americans, including through his historic efforts to ensure American patients never pay more than those in other developed nations for all prescription drugs, which has already saved Americans well over $1 Billion.

"The President will continue delivering real results that lower costs and put Americans first, while Democrats push ideas that have devastated economies and ruined healthcare quality anywhere they have been implemented.”

Trump has not personally commented on El-Sayed's name suggestion.

Slotkin looking 'seriously' at 2028 White House run

Following the midterm election, first-term U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, said she's "seriously" looking at running for president in 2028. Slotkin talked to reporters on Nov. 13 at a conference in Denver.

"I think what I've consistently felt and I still really feel is I want to be a part of the next generation of leaders going forward that does things differently and understands who they serve, and I think we had an amazing election that elected a whole bunch of new folks who represent that," Slotkin said.

"I'm looking at it. I'm looking at it seriously, but I haven't made any decisions whether it's me or somebody else. I just want to be a part of that next generation."

Slotkin's remarks came as the Trump administration continues to target her over political remarks about oversight and investigations by Democrats once they regain the majority in Congress next term.

Slotkin noted Friday, Nov. 13, that she'd received a letter from a U.S. attorney in Texas to preserve documents related to her public comments promising to “go hard on accountability" on people around Trump who don't have legal immunity as the president does.

U.S. Attorney Aaron F. Reitz called those statements an attempt at “terrorizing” Trump’s supporters “with aggressive, harassing governmental action.”

“Your comments reflect soon-to-be-realized fantasies about weaponizing congressional investigations for the purpose of personal aggrandizement and punishment of people close to the President,” Reitz wrote. “In other words, your ‘oversight’ plans seem to have no legitimate legislative purpose and may therefore be unlawful.”

Slotkin, in response, said they'd been expecting something to happen after Trump's Department of Justice tried unsuccessfully to have the senator criminally indicted over a video urging the military service members not to obey illegal orders.

"There's no better tell-tale sign of an authoritarian leader devolving than when they start trying to criminally indict people for the words they say against him. It's an authoritarian playbook I've seen my whole life in places like Eastern Europe and the Middle East," Slotkin said.

"My statement to him is the same: This says more about him than it does about me, and I'm happy to have him demonstrate to the world that freedom of speech is something he wants to criminally indict."

No revenge tour planned yet, Puri says

Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall has hurled numerous insults at Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri this term, calling the Canton Township Democrat "dishonest," "useless and ineffective" and saying, at one point, "I don't need you ... to get stuff done."

But with Puri preparing to take the gavel from Hall's hands in January, when Democrats get control of the House with a 63-47 majority, Puri was asked on WKAR-TV's "Off The Record" whether he wants to get even with Hall and the Republican caucus after two years of slights and put-downs.

"I think there will be a time and place for that mindset, but that's not going to be my natural cadence," Puri told reporters. "Like I've said, we are team Michigan — House Democrats — whether we've been in the majority or minority, our hands have always been extended to fight for good policy and to stand up for the people of Michigan."

The House Speaker-elect added: "We're going to think big, dream bold, and if the other side is willing to put down their political guns, so to speak, and fight for the people of Michigan, then they will have partners that are willing to do that."

Hall, a Kalamazoo County Republican, won't lead the House Republicans next term. Instead, Republicans chose state Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, to be their leader for the next two years in the minority.

More: Trump ally Matt Hall won't lead Michigan House GOP after losing majority

Michigan Senate staff pick makes history

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, who will serve as the Michigan Senate's majority leader next term, has chosen Desmond Miller to be his top staff member.

Miller, who's been the Senate's policy director, will become the first Black person to be the Senate majority leader's chief of staff, according to Camilleri's office.

"He is universally respected by staff, stakeholders and legislators on both sides of the aisle as an extremely successful dealmaker, with deep knowledge of how to get good policy across the finish line," Camilleri said of Miller. "I could not ask for a better partner to help lead our caucus through the next four years.”

A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Miller worked as a lobbyist for Government Consultant Services Inc. before joining the Senate staff in 2023. In the past, he was chief of staff for state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and former state Rep. Adam Zemke, D-Ann Arbor.

Tweet of the Week

The Insider report's "Tweet of the Week," recognizing a social media post that was worthy of attention or, possibly, just a laugh, from the previous week goes to Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed, a vocal proponent of providing access to Medicare to everyone in the U.S., floated on Thursday, Nov. 12, of offering the coverage through golden cards with the name "TrumpCare" on them, referencing Republican President Donald Trump. Trump has become known for liking to rename things, the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario.

"Donald, this is on the table," El-Sayed wrote on X. "Guarantee healthcare for every American, cradle to grave."

In an interview with The Detroit News on Thursday, El-Sayed said he was willing to work with anyone when it comes to trying to get money out of politics, put money in pockets and "pass TrumpCare for All."

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ruled out a pardon for Fay Beydoun | Insider