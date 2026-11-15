WASHINGTON ― Michigan Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed completed his orientation at the U.S. Capitol last week, joining a class of 17 other newly elected senators for briefings and tours of official Washington.

The former public health official defeated Republican Mike Rogers of White Lake Township by 7 percentage points in the Nov. 3 election to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

He sat down with The Detroit News at his temporary office space on Capitol Hill on Nov. 12 to discuss his proposal to name his universal health care plan "Trumpcare," his preferred pick to lead the Senate Democrats and what he meant when he called JD Vance "habibi" during his election victory speech.

The following partial transcript has been edited for clarity and length:

Question: How are you feeling?

Answer: I'm feeling a lot of gratitude. I'm feeling a lot of responsibility. I'm feeling a lot of exhaustion, and I'm feeling hopeful. I got to spend a lot of time with my new classmates, and they're lovely, wonderful people. Got to spend a lot of time with with the folks with more tenure, as well. Great welcome.

Folks understand that there's a moment here, and we can't squander it. We haven't earned the mandate. If anything, this was a vote against Donald Trump and Trumpism, and our job over the next two years is to earn a vote for us, and that's going to be a choice about how we govern.

Q: One of the incoming Michigan freshmen told me this week, he said, "I feel such an urgency to meet this moment." What would that look like for you, meeting this moment? What do you need to do?

A: Stopping bad stuff and doing good stuff. Addressing these tariffs that are costing us jobs and costing us more, addressing the war ― which we're paying for at the gas pump, in the grocery store. Protecting Americans from the incoming healthcare nuclear bomb that's about to go off with Medicaid cuts.

And then let's see what we can do to actually start delivering big picture on the challenges that people face. Can we start taking on the power of corporate monopolies and oligopolies? Can we pass the PRO Act (which stands for Protecting the Right to Organize) to normalize union organizing in every sector of American life? Can we guarantee health care to people? That's the opportunity in front of us.

So, you know, it's not just about stopping the malfeasance; it's about doing good things. If after this next two years people aren't feeling a little bit less pressure in their lives, then we will not have answered the call.

Q: You're coming in at a time when, of course, there's going to be divided government with President Donald Trump. You don't have a filibuster-proof kind of number in the Senate. How do you get past that? How do you plan to work with Trump and Republicans to actually move things?

A: I think too often our political analysis assumes that people are rigid. I think a lot of Republicans right now are casting about for what the future of their party looks like, because Donald Trump is clearly the past. So, are they willing to come and work with us on addressing these big, broad challenges? And from the outreach I've gotten from unlikely places, I think a lot of folks are interested in playing ball. A lot of folks. Because they see the writing on the wall.

Look, Medicaid cuts: Do you know where they're going to be the most disastrous? Rural communities. So if you're from Idaho or Wyoming or Montana or the Dakotas, this is about to destroy your entire healthcare system. They know that. All of their hospital CEOs are calling them, being like, "This is a terrible idea." So when those Democrats give you the opportunity to stop these these cuts, maybe you should take it.

Q: You say you've had outreach from the unlikeliest places. Does that include Donald Trump? Have you talked to the president?

A: I have not talked to the president, but I'm open for a phone call. You know, 'Trumpcare for All.' Let's do it.

Q: ... What would you say to him?

A: I mean, my margin in Michigan was a lot bigger than his. So maybe he might want to come call me, and we could talk about what we could do to deliver. So, yeah, I'm open to talking. I'm open to talking to anyone. I'm open to putting his name on the key issue I've been spending my entire career fighting for, right? I'll change the name of my book. We can call it 'Trumpcare for All' ... if he wants to.

Q: Second edition?

Second edition. I am a professional. I will work with anyone when it comes to trying to get money out of politics, put money in pockets and pass Trumpcare for All.

Q: I asked that, of course, because of some of the ugly things said in the campaign. Some of these senators you're going to be serving with next year ―

A: You'd be surprised who's reached out.

Q: Can you share?

A: I keep private conversations private. You guys know that.

Q: Has anyone from Ohio reached out to you?

A: As far as it goes, notwithstanding my contempt for the state of Ohio, I have spoken to folks from Ohio, ok? And what I will tell you is that they understand that we share a future when it comes to fighting for the auto industry and fighting for our working people.

So a lot of opportunity here, I think, to work, and I think a lot of Republicans are going to surprise folks right now. Donald Trump has lost a lot of power. He knows that. The only reason he appoints Stephen Miller as chief of staff is because this is them hunkering down.

Q: Speaking of Ohio ― JD Vance.

A: We don't speak of Ohio. We'll just say the state down south. The state down south.

Q: The state down south: The gentlemen from there who will swear you in in January. I was curious if you have thought about what you're going to swear in on?

A: It'll be a Quran.

Q: Do you know which one yet or no?

A: There's two possible Qurans. One is Thomas Jefferson's Quran. The other is — the University of Michigan has a copy of the first Quran known in the state of Michigan. So that might be that.

Q: How old is that?

A: Hundreds of years old. So it might be that one, as well.

Q: Have you seen it before?

A: No. But yeah, I mean, (with Vance), it doesn't have to be awkward if he doesn't want to make it awkward.

Q: Did they take you to the National Archives yet?

A: That's what's in there (points to a tube of documents) is the documents pertaining to the first recorded senator from the state of Michigan. I haven't opened it up yet. You want to see it?

Q: Do they give this to each newly elected lawmaker that comes?

A: They made individualized copies for all of us. I have a picture with the documents that certified Michigan as a state, the originals. So we got to see those.

There you go ― the certificate of election of William Woodbridge, Class Two Senator from Michigan. So, I am technically Class Two. There's Class One and Class Two.

Q: What year is that?

A: 1841.

I don't know what this is here. The Bill of Rights. Yep. And then I have to figure out what cartoon, what this is. 1912. ... They're like a hand-selected set of documents.

Q: That's really neat.

A: Like pertaining to our seat.

Q: Is that George Washington? Look at that.

A: The first Senate journal. So all of this is pretty heady. Not gonna lie.

Q: Was there a moment in the last week or so that this kind of really hit you?

A: There's been a couple. There's been a couple. One was just getting here and then seeing the Capitol and being like, "Oh, there's the Capitol." I'm like, "Wait a second!" Which was, you know, a moment.

And then, I'll show you this picture here. My colleague, Adam Hamilton, he took this picture, but this is Sarah and I in front of the original documents certifying Michigan as a state.

It was also, actually, to be honest, the moment — so we were in the (National) Archives, seeing the Constitution, and having one of the folks who works there being like, "I've heard you talk about this before." You know: The Constitution is the thing that guarantees me the right to pray as I pray. ... So there have been a couple moments.

Q: You and I talked briefly about Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen before, and that you'd like to see him become leader of the Senate Democrats.

A: Listen, man. I was on that train back in the summer.

Q: Well, now it sounds like he's maybe considering it. How is he different than Chuck Schumer?

A: He takes risks. Going down to see Kilmar Ábrego García, it's a risk. Going to the Russian border, it's a risk. But then he also has the requisite knowledge and skills to run this place. I mean, he's run the DS (Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee).

If you want someone who's willing to ― both has the legislative and political acumen to run the place, and also is willing to take risks, he's the guy. And then, I agree with him on a lot of his positions. And I think he also has the temperament for it.

He has been a legislator most of his career. Understands how to lead a team of 56 other leaders. So I just think for all of those reasons, I think he'd be phenomenal for the job.

Q: And you feel like Schumer is a little too cautious in part here in terms of the way he's performed as leader?

A: Schumer and I have built a really good relationship over the last three months. Obviously, did not see eye to eye on the primary, but he was extremely pragmatic about the general, and he and the institutions he commands did what they needed to do to work.

And I like him personally. I just think that this moment calls for new leadership. We're not delivering a historic majority to go back to where we were. This was not a thumbs up to current leadership. This is a deep thumbs down to Donald Trump. The question now is, What do we do to deliver? So I just think we need to move forward.

Q: Is that something you heard from people on the campaign trail too?

A: Quite a bit.

Q: For you and Sarah, what has it been like explaining to the girls, like, 'Hey, this is what Dad's going to go do now?' What language do you use?

A: My 3-year-old has no clue. She's just excited when I'm home, and I hope that someday I get to tell her how important it was that she was the only person in my life who never cared about the race.

My 8-year-old has a real sense of it, especially now after the victory, right? Because everyone's like, 'Hey, you know, your family's made history.' I mean, she got to school the next day, and everybody clapped her in. It was, like, a real moment. So, I think she understands, and we've been preparing her for this.

And it's not like I've been twiddling my thumbs at home, right? So, the hard part for this is just, like, I'm going to be away a lot. Yeah, and so they're preparing for it, you know.

Q: Have you thought about moving them here?

A: We've thought about it. It just doesn't make sense. All of our family, all of our support system is in Michigan. To do the job well, you want to spend as much of your time in Michigan anyway. And it's not that far, you know what I mean? It's like door to door, a three-hour trip. It's not that bad.

Then, I like Michigan. D.C. is fine, but like I like Michigan. I want to spend my time there. For all those reasons, it was just like, you know what, I'm gonna have a spot here. But this will be Monday through Thursday. And Friday through Monday, I will be in Michigan.

Q: How do you talk to them about, for lack of a better word, the level of fame?How do you talk about that?

A: We've tried to protect them. If you've noticed, we don't ever show their faces. We're very, very purposeful about that, and we're going to try and figure out how to do that with swearing in too. I just — I want them to have their own lives.

Obviously, this comes with a level of even security risk that we're very purposeful about protecting them from. When I ran, I knew that like, obviously, for U.S. senator, people need people to know who you are. I didn't know it was going to be like this, and we're mourning what that means for a lot of our life.

Like, I enjoy just on a random day being like, let's go get ice cream. That's not a thing I can do anymore. Obviously, we've had to really step up security for everyone, and we've tried to walk them along and walk them through it. Sarah has just been the rock and cement of this whole thing, helping to narrate to them what is happening and why it's happening.

It's become a thing now where they understand that, like, when we're in public, there are going to be people who come up to me and ask for a picture, and they understand what to do. It's just kind of the nice thing about kids is that they're very amenable, and once something is a part of life, it's just a part of life. And my job is to make it as small a part of their life as possible, and to empower their lives.

My hope is that they read about this when they get a little bit older, and that we've done a good enough job of protecting their lives that they were like, I didn't know all that.

I intend to be the best public servant I can, and I intend to be the best private servant I can.

Q: Are you going to bring them for the swearing-in, though?

A: Yeah, they'll be here, and Serene had fallen asleep by the time the race was called, and I gave the the speech. Emmalee was in the back, so she heard the whole thing. And now, the JD Habibi has become a whole thing. And it's funny: She was just like, 'Wait, that's from your speech?' I'm like, yeah, that's from the speech.

Q: Did you plan that moment in your speech, by the way? Because I saw later it was trending on Google, Habibi was.

A: It was not in the speech, but it was a moment. I try to have empathy for all people. Obviously, I'm not his biggest fan, but you gotta imagine that he's gotta be pretty broken to live the kind of hypocrisy that he lives every day.

He's both smart and takes orders from the dumbest man. He says he believes in a blood and soil America, but his own family does not reflect that. Like to be able to maintain that kind of a cognitive dissonance, you have to be pretty broken.

Part of it was just like, Oh, Habibi, like, I feel bad for you. And also, Habibi, like, I just beat you, and the whole world is gonna watch my having beat you when you swear me in.

So, come for me.

Q: Is that partly why you chose Habibi PAC when you named that last week?

A: (With a wink) Come for me.

mburke@detroitnews.com

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Q&A: Abdul El-Sayed reveals inspiration behind his viral 'Habibi' moment