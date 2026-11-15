The Detroit Lions head overseas Sunday, Nov. 15, looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the New England Patriots in an NFL international game in Munich, Germany.

The Lions (6-2) are coming off a 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, their fourth consecutive win. Detroit struggled offensively for much of the afternoon but leaned on its defense before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Detroit enters the game in a tight NFC North race, trailing the first-place Chicago Bears (7-2) while sitting ahead of the Green Bay Packers (6-3). The Lions have won three consecutive games since their bye week despite averaging just 19.3 points during that stretch.

More: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown 'the face of American football' in Germany

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 2,134 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ranks among the NFL's leading rushers with 847 yards, while receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 657 receiving yards.

New England (5-4) is looking to rebound from a 45-27 loss to Green Bay last week. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 2,282 yards and 18 touchdowns but also has 11 interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL.

Sunday marks Detroit's first international game since 2015 and its first regular-season appearance in Germany. The Lions are the designated home team for the matchup at Allianz Arena, home of German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Here's how to watch Lions vs. Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season:

What TV channel is Lions vs. Patriots on today?

TV: FOX (WJBK-TV, Channel 2, in Detroit)

FOX (WJBK-TV, Channel 2, in Detroit) Streaming: FOX One; NFL+ on eligible mobile devices

FOX One; NFL+ on eligible mobile devices Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket in Detroit; Detroit Lions Radio Network

Joe Davis will handle play-by-play for FOX, with Greg Olsen as analyst and Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

The Lions' radio broadcast features Dan Miller on play-by-play, Lomas Brown as analyst and T.J. Lang reporting from the sidelines.

Lions vs. Patriots start time today

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday (3:30 p.m. in Munich)

9:30 a.m. ET Sunday (3:30 p.m. in Munich) Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Records: Detroit Lions 6-2, New England Patriots 5-4

Detroit Lions 6-2, New England Patriots 5-4 Series: New England leads, 8-5

Sunday marks the 14th regular-season meeting between Detroit and New England. The Patriots have won four of the past five matchups, including a 29-0 victory in Foxborough in 2022.

The Lions will be playing their first regular-season game outside the United States since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 45-10, at London's Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Detroit is seeking its fifth consecutive victory as it tries to keep pace in the NFC North. The Patriots, meanwhile, have lost two of their past three games and are looking to strengthen their position in the AFC playoff race.

Lions vs. Patriots football odds

Line: Detroit by 2½

Detroit by 2½ Over/under: 50½

The Lions are 2½-point favorites, with an over/under of 50½ points. Betting lines are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: What channel is Lions vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule