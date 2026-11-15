Local Catholics and parish leaders in the Archdiocese of Detroit face a Nov. 16 deadline to submit feedback on the organization's latest models that show where weekend Masses may stop at churches across the region as part of a massive restructuring plan.

The Archdiocese of Detroit, which serves 900,000 Catholics in southeast Michigan, is in the midst of a major two-year plan to "right-size" its resources amid declining church attendance, fewer priests and aging buildings.

In mid-October, the archdiocese unveiled the latest models for 15 planning areas across six southeast Michigan counties that show where Masses could eventually cease. All told, Mass could potentially stop at 106 churches. Archdiocese officials haven't said those churches would close, but acknowledge that is an option, and that it would be up to church leaders under a pastorate model.

"With a smaller portion regularly attending Mass, we've been struggling to maintain buildings, ministries and structures designed for much larger church," said Archbishop Edward Weisenburger in a video message about the restructuring on the archdiocese's website. "It's left us stretched, sometimes stretched too thin to serve as fully or as generously as we want."

The new models, available on the archdiocese's website, were based on months of input gathered during listening sessions held at more than 200 parishes in the archdiocese. They cover Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Monroe, Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

Of the 106 churches targeted in the newest draft proposals, 61 wouldn't have Sunday Mass in both proposed models for a specific planning area, and 45 wouldn't have weekend Mass in just one of the two models.

Local churches solicited feedback from parishioners on the Round 2 Draft Models. Forms distributed to one Macomb County church, St. Clement of Rome, asked parishioners what resonated with them, what didn't, what "positive outcomes" could emerge from the models' implementation, and what could be the most challenging.

Archdiocese of Detroit spokesperson Holly Fournier said the archdiocese has given suggestions to parishes on how to solicit the feedback from parishioners, but "it was up to the parish."

"Some decided to have meetings, set up Google forms, put forms in the bulletin, or set up a separate email address for parishioners to send their thoughts," she said in an email.

Fournier said each parish set deadlines itself for when parishioners need to submit their feedback by, knowing it needed to return the form by Nov. 16.

As part of the restructuring, parish priests will also be reassigned.

Through the end of this year, a priest assignment process discernment will begin, and the pastorate models will be refined and presented to Weisenburger for his consideration. Implementation will begin in 2027 and continue through 2028.

"Every voice matters just as every prayer matters," said Weisenburger in his video message. "...Each of you has a part to play in shaping the future of our church."

Archdiocese officials say the restructuring is necessary for a number of reasons. They said 67% of its parishes have fewer than 600 weekly attendees. Most of its priests, meanwhile, are 50 or older, and the total number of priests is expected to decrease by 40% over the next 10 years.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Feedback due on latest Archdiocese of Detroit restructuring models