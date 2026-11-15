EAST LANSING — Washington coach Jedd Fisch made sure to remind his star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. of the stakes as he entered Spartan Stadium for Nov. 14’s bout with Michigan State.

For Williams, this wasn’t just a game against the school his dad spent two seasons with Michigan State from 2005-06.

“I don’t know if anyone knows this, but Demond was born here in East Lansing, Michigan,” Fisch said after his Huskiesdowned Michigan State, 21-14. “So I told him it was a homecoming.”

Whatever you call it, call it a win that Williams had his fingerprints all over. Williams played a strong game for Washington, finishing with two touchdowns and 288 yards on 22-for-33 completions. That included gains of 18, 32 and 21 yards on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

More: Alessio Milivojevic injury update: MSU QB hurt, exits Washington game

On a day MSU’s defense allowed just 44 rushing yards, Williams’ 288 yards against Michigan State are the most of any quarterback the Spartans have faced this season. It’s the most Williams has thrown since a Week 3 win over Eastern Washington.

“Obviously it’s been a while since he’s been here,” Williams Jr. said of his father. “So he was telling me about his playing days and things like that. But obviously I knew all that growing up, and Michigan State didn’t offer me till like late, super late, in my recruiting. So I was looking forward to this game for sure.”

Demond Williams Sr. had 58 tackles and three picks in 23 games at Michigan State, playing cornerback and special teams from 2005-06 after transferring in from Pima Community College in Tuscon, Ariz. That’s about 100 miles from Chandler, Ariz., which the younger Williams calls his hometown.

More: Washington's Jedd Fisch says ‘no better guy’ to revive MSU than Pat Fitzgerald

Williams Sr. won one Big Ten game at home — Oct. 29, 2005 against Indiana — in two years at Michigan State. In his senior year, the Spartans won a single game: at Northwestern on Oct. 21, 2006, against a first-year head coach named Pat Fitzgerald.

Michigan State fans might know him. Before the game, Fitzgerald joked for fans to lay off any critiques that such a talented legacy would play for another school. Fitzgerald wasn’t on staff when Williams Jr. was recruited to Washington in the 2024 class.

“Demond’s a great player,” Fitzgerald said, after his first year with the Spartans suffered their seventh loss in eight games. “I said earlier in the week, we’re not gonna stop him. I mean, nobody has. We had to somewhat contain him.”

The players who tried to do that left impressed, too.

“He’s one of those guys where he’s special,” edge rusher Kenny Soares Jr. said. “He doesn’t allow certain things, he may not be the tallest guy, he may not be the most physically dominant, but he’s going to go out there and work as a player. So I commend him for that.”

Williams Jr. began the game slowly, overthrowing receivers including a wide open Chris Lawson deep in MSU territory. Then, a 58-yard touchdown throw to Lawson with 28 seconds to go in the first quarter tied the game. He hit Lawson for a 17-yarder midway through the second quarter.

“I think he got a little excited,” Fisch said. “Those first couple throws, we missed by like a fingertip. … After that, we hit that big one to Chris on third down in that second drive. I think at that point he felt really comfortable, and he was making really, really smart decisions.”

If Williams Sr. had any torn allegiances, his son didn’t feel them.

“I know he’s got my back,” Williams Jr. said. “So I knew there wasn’t no going for the Spartans around here. So we’re just gonna continue to go back to work. And I love my family. I appreciate them for coming to the game.”

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Demond Williams Jr. beats dad’s old Spartans in MSU 'homecoming'