The winning Powerball numbers in the Saturday, Nov. 14, drawing for the $63 million jackpot are 49, 9, 68, 51, 44 and the Powerball is 4.

The cash value is $26.3 million.

Numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing is Monday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and in Michigan, players can buy tickets up to 9:45 p.m. for the night of the drawing.

More: How Lions maximized trip to Munich and cemented status as 'Germany's team'

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 14