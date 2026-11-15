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Detroit
Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 14
By The Detroit News,4 days ago
The winning Powerball numbers in the Saturday, Nov. 14, drawing for the $63 million jackpot are 49, 9, 68, 51, 44 and the Powerball is 4.
The cash value is $26.3 million.
Numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing is Monday.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and in Michigan, players can buy tickets up to 9:45 p.m. for the night of the drawing.
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 14