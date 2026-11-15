Throughout an 82-game season, coach J.B. Bickerstaff understands that his Detroit Pistons may not always perform well and might lose some games. However, he believes that failing to meet the team's defensive standards is non-negotiable.

For the second straight game, Bickerstaff was displeased with the Pistons' defense, which resulted in a 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Kaseya Center.

BOX SCORE: Heat 137, Pistons 117

"For the past couple of games, the defense was not up to our standard, and that is on me," Bickerstaff told reporters. "When we do the things properly, we are pretty good defensively. But right now, we are not executing our system consistently enough, and it has put us in tough situations."

After a career performance against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Nov. 12, Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three turnovers. He scored 10 points in the first quarter, when the Pistons took a 39-37 lead into the second quarter.

Kevin Huerter put together arguably his best performance since joining the Pistons, adding 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks. Detroit finished the game shooting 41% from the field but had a modest night from deep, going 11-for-34. Daniss Jenkins saw a significant drop-off against the Heat, shooting just 1-for-5 from 3 and scoring 10 points.

The Pistons' poor defense allowed the Heat to score 30 or more points in each of the four quarters, marking the first time that's happened to them this season. Detroit allowed Miami to shoot 51% from the field, including 16 made 3-pointers. Klay Thompson led the Heat's 3-point barrage, making 6-of-11 for 26 points. The Pistons' subpar defense also let Davion Mitchell shoot 3-for-5 from deep for 15 points.

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While the Pistons' perimeter defense was below par, much of their defensive struggles stemmed from playing their 10th consecutive game without Jalen Duren.

The Pistons have remained competitive without their All-NBA center, who suffered a hamstring strain on Oct. 23 against the Heat. Although he is making progress in his recovery, Duren is expected to miss at least two more weeks.

After their 144-140 double-overtime win over the Wizards, the Pistons improved to 6-3 without Duren. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that they miss his skills. The game against the Heat further emphasized the impact of Duren's absence, as they exploited Detroit's lack of size more effectively than Washington.

Miami outrebounded the Pistons 49-46 while allowing 22 second-chance points. Leading the Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo took advantage of the Pistons' lack of size, scoring 34 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

The Pistons' second game against the Heat occurred at an inopportune moment, as Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are beginning to excel as a frontcourt duo. Adebayo, who averaged 23.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last five games, finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

"The size advantage does not matter if we are doing the things that we need to do. Our defensive system can withstand that," Bickerstaff said. "We are just not doing it enough and consistently enough."

Observations and notes

▶ If not for foul trouble: If not for getting into early foul trouble, Ausar Thompson might have repeated his triple-double performance from two nights ago. Within the first two minutes of the first quarter, Thompson picked up two quick fouls, forcing him to sit for nearly the whole period.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Thompson was called for an offensive foul at the 11:08 mark, limiting his first-half playing time to 2 minutes, 35 seconds. In total, Thompson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

▶ Robinson exits with thigh injury: Duncan Robinson's evening ended early due to left thigh soreness, which occurred midway through the second quarter. The injury was particularly unfortunate, as he had been one of the Pistons' most dependable offensive players at that point. Robinson finished with 10 points, including two made 3-pointers, in just 16 minutes.

coty.davis@detroitnews.com

@cotydavis_24

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Pistons hit first road bump on four-game trip in loss to Heat