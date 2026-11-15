It’s pretty simple now.

The playbook certainly is at this point. So is the call that needs to be made.

But the difficulty for Michigan’s football program these days extends beyond the sideline, even though the questions are one and the same: Who’s going to make that call? And are they prepared to do it?

The answer on the field was what you’d expect Saturday, Nov. 14, at Autzen Stadium, where another pitiful offensive display —with an interim play-caller dialing up zeros just like his predecessor — was compounded by a rare defensive meltdown from the Wolverinesin a 31-7 loss to Oregon.

And when asked afterward if he'd seen any improvement, Kyle Whittingham could only shake his head.

"Not really," the Wolverines' head coach admitted. "The numbers weren't much better. They’re pretty similar to what we've been experiencing all year. ... There was not much of a spark in that regard."

No, there wasn't. And in the absence of fire, we're left waiting for smoke signals, I suppose.

Because if Whittingham’s time is up already — and it should be at the end of this directionless debut season — someone’s going to have to tell him.

Michigan’s going to have to pay him to go away, obviously. There’s a $25 million buyout in Whittingham’s contract to pile on top of all the money that’s already been wasted, including the $10 million spent Jason Beck’s inane 10-month stint as offensive coordinator.

But first someone’s going to have make that call, and at the moment, Michigan’s administrative switchboard is … busy? The university’s new president, C. Cybele Raver, doesn’t officially start her new post until Dec. 1. The school’s outgoing athletic director, Warde Manuel, won’t officially exit his until Jan. 1, though the search for his successor is ongoing and a new AD also could be hired by early December.

As Michigan fans know all too well, though, the Big Ten regular season ends on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. And what comes after that doesn’t wait around for anyone, not even a desperate blue-blood program like theirs.

Likewise, if we’ve learned anything from watching this mess unfold at Michigan over the last year — and more — it’s that 1) decisions have consequences and 2) inaction leads to even more trouble. So as awkward as it might be, Raver would do well to listen to din and the donors and get ready to do something sooner rather than later.

Last week’s embarrassing loss to Michigan State in Ann Arbor should’ve been enough to convince the powers that be — or the powers that will be, in this case — that this simply isn’t going to work. (Jake Butt, a former Michigan All-American who now works as a TV analyst, described his visceral reaction to watching that game like this: “It was shocking, really, the level of care and desire that was shown.”)

Frankly, though, the signs of disconnect were there long before the sighs of discontent grew into audible anger in recent weeks. Whittingham was never going to act like Jim Harbaugh on the sideline or even in a press conference, for that matter. But surely the successful 66-year-old coach knew enough not to sound so dismissive about Michigan’s rivalries or so disinterested in understanding everything that preceded his arrival here.

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If he did, he hasn’t really shown it. And if he still wants to, there’s really no time left. Because patience ran out well before Saturday’s loss in Eugene, where one Michigan fan in the stands was wearing a paper bag over his head that read “Fire Whitt” and others were heckling the coach on his way to the postgame press conference.

Saturday’s home finale probably won’t feel like a respite, either. Michigan has two games remaining on its schedule, but the Wolverines, who still need a win to earn bowl eligibility, figure to be double-digit underdogs in both. First up is a 10-0 UCLA team that’s also under a first-year coach and one of the nation’s two remaining unbeatens. After that, it’s a trip to Columbus, where there is no trophy on the line — as Whittingham blithely referenced last week — but there is an archrival that’ll be eager to add insult to injury.

Lose both and Michigan will cap its first sub-.500 season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and its first full-length flop since a 5-7 finish in 2014, which also happened to be Brady Hoke’s final year as Wolverines’ head coach. He was fired shortly after that season ended, you might recall, in a decision that was made by an interim athletic director and endorsed by a new president.

So they’ve been here before. Now the only question is whether they’re ready to make that call again.

jniyo@detroitnews.com

@JohnNiyo

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Niyo: Kyle Whittingham has to go at Michigan, but who's going to tell him?