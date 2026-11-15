EUGENE, Ore. — It was clear fairly early that Michigan’s offensive woes, despite a move to a new coordinator and a decision to use two quarterbacks, were continuing at Oregon.

And to make matters worse, leading receiver JJ Buchanan left the game and headed to the hospital after landing hard on his left shoulder in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-7 loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“They took him to the hospital for more tests just to check him out and make sure he's OK,” Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Whittingham was asked if it was a shoulder injury.

“Apparently,” Whittingham said. “Again, I don't know much about it.”

Buchanan transferred from Utah when Whittingham, who had been Utes head coach the last 21 seasons, was hired by Michigan last December. He leads the team with 646 yards on 40 catches and has five touchdowns.

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Buchanan spent a lot of time in the medical tent on the Michigan sideline. After the Wolverines scored on a 70-yard run by freshman back Savion Hiter, all of the receivers went into the tent, apparently to support Buchanan, and quickly exited. Buchanan eventually emerged not wearing his jersey and pads and at times held his left arm up against his chest.

“That's definitely a big loss,” freshman quarterback Tommy Carr said. “He's a really great receiver and our thoughts and prayers are with him. At that point, it's just next man up. Got to step up. But a big loss and we're praying for him.”

What's next at QB?

Earlier this season, Whittingham said he wasn’t a fan of playing two quarterbacks, but that was the plan entering the Oregon game.

Sophomore Bryce Underwood had started 19 games dating back to last season before losing the job to Carr after halftime of the Penn State game on Oct. 17. Carr started the next four games, including at Oregon, but Underwood played the third series that took him through the second quarter and he came in late in the game.

There was nothing breathtaking about their performances. Carr was 4 of 12 passing for 45 yards and Underwood was 2 of 8 for 26 yards. The two combined for 71 yards passing, the Wolverines’ lowest output of the season — 90 passing yards against Penn State was the previous low.

Michigan — which has scored seven points or fewer in each of its last three losses, including a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana and a 15-6 loss to Michigan State — is now averaging 163.6 yards passing. The Wolverines entered the Oregon game ranked 125th nationally in passing averaging 173.9 yards.

Whittingham said it is unclear what he and interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding will decide regarding how to handle the quarterbacks as the Wolverines prepare this week to face UCLA.

“We’re going to evaluate,” Whittingham said. “Coming off just watching it as it unfolded, not sure there’s a clear-cut direction we’re going to go based on that. The film should tell us a lot more, and then we’ll make a decision at the beginning of next week what we’re going to do.”

Hiter gets big TD run

Michigan rushed for a season-best 215 yards and that included a 70-yard touchdown run from Hiter on the first play of the second quarter.

It was the longest touchdown run by a freshman back since Tyrone Wheatley's 74-yard touchdown against Northwestern in 1991. It was also Michigan’s longest offensive play this year. Hiter finished with a career-best 107 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The Wolverines had 40 rushes for the 215 yards, which surpassed the previous best this season of 211 yards against Penn State. Bryson Kuzdzal was the second-most productive rusher with 46 yards on nine carries, but he had a critical fourth-quarter fumble.

“I can just give all my credit to the O-linemen,” Hiter said. “They really blocked their asses off. Coach has been telling me to try to work on the second level and try to get away from them and it was easy from there. I’d seen the safety coming down so I kind of just shifted over to the left and then cut right off the five-man box and it was touchdown off there.”

Kickoff set

Michigan’s final home regular-season game against unbeaten UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Michigan Stadium will be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. The network announced the kickoff time shortly after the Wolverines’ loss at Oregon.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

@chengelis

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: JJ Buchanan, Michigan WR, taken to hospital after injury vs. Oregon