EAST LANSING — Only a week after its biggest win in multiple seasons, Michigan State’s momentum and bowl hopes came to a screeching halt against Washington in a game that left the Spartans battered and bruised.

Washington scored the winning touchdown with 2:25 to play in the fourth quarter of a 21-14 win over Michigan State on Nov. 14 at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State lost starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic to an arm injury before halftime and did not score in the second half.

BOX SCORE: Washington 21, Michigan State 14

“We cannot expect to win football games and try to beat two teams,” MSU coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “You can’t try to beat your opponent when you beat yourself, and that’s exactly what happened today.”

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) will miss bowl eligibility for a fifth straight season. Its last bowl berth came in 2021, when the Spartansbeat Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. This continues the longest bowl drought since 19 seasons passed between Duffy Daugherty’s 1965 Rose Bowl team and George Perles’ 1984 Cherry Bowl team.

It is Michigan State's longest streak of losing seasons since 1979 to 1983, which also spanned three head coaches: the final year under Daryl Rogers, a three-year tenure under Muddy Waters and the first year under Perles. This current streak spans two years under Mel Tucker, two years under Jonathan Smith and a year under Fitzgerald.

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Washington (6-4, 3-4) running back Jayden Limar scored the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with 2:25 to play on an eight-play, 78-yard drive. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. connected with tight end Decker DeGraaf for a 32-yard gain on a lateral flea flicker. Then receiver Chris Lawson (five catches, 124 yards, two touchdowns) caught a 21-yard pass that set up Limar.

The game had already gotten off to a funky start — a delayed start, to be specific — after the FAA’s Nov. 13 ground stop delayed Washington’s travel plans and got the Huskies into Lansing in the wee hours of the morning.

"There was a lot of adversity over the course of the last 24 hours," Washington coach Jedd Fisch said. "And I think our team handled it exceptionally well."

"I think we started off well, kind of got stagnant eight there in the middle of the game, but that's on us to keep the same intensity throughout the game," QB Demond Williams Jr. said. "Regardless of what time we fly in, I mean, we knew the game was going to be played, and I though that was important to us."

More: Demond Williams Jr. beats dad’s old Spartans in MSU 'homecoming'

Add to the weirdness: An MSU squad down eight one-time starters to a rash of injuries this season suffered more blows in the first half. On back-to-back plays, left guard Conner Moore (right knee) and Milivojevic (left hand) went down with injuries in the second quarter. Moore returned to the game, but Milivojevic stood on the sideline with his left arm slinged, not to return.

With 2:15 left in the third quarter, backup quarterback Cam Fancher tried to keep a drive alive in the red zone as he threw the ball backward out of bounds. The problem was he threw it right to Washington linebacker Jacob Manu for an interception. Add injury to insult: Fancher twisted the right knee that kept him out the past four games and left the field hobbling.

“(Milivojevic) couldn’t come back in. So that’s all I have at this time,” Fitzgerald said. “But he’s a tough, tough S.O.B., just like Cam (Fancher) is a tough dude. I mean, I can’t believe he’s even back playing for us right now, and then to go out there and play his heart out.”

As third-string true freshman Kayd Coffman led a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter, Fancher ran down the sideline. He then ran back on the field, after a muffed punt recovered by true freshman linebacker Adam Shaw gave MSU the ball at Washington’s 33-yard line.

"I just wanted to continue to fight for my brothers, fight for my teammates and coaches and for this university," said Fancher, who threw for 134 yards, a touchdown and a pick on 14-for-22 accuracy. "So, that was my mindset is what can I do to get back out on the field."

But the drive ended in a missed 50-yard field goal by kicker Liam Boyd. MSU needed its defense to pull through.

Michigan State’s defense bowed up to get the ball back, but Michigan State went three-and-out after a 4-yard scramble by Fancher on third-and-13. The drive started with a fumbled handoff between Fancher and running back Brandon Tullis. Then Washington marched down the field for its game-winning drive.

"We just have to be on the same accord," edge rusher Kenny Soares Jr. said. "We were able to do that, I feel like, at some times in this game, but we just didn't execute our job as good as we should have."

Michigan State had three timeouts and sent out the punt team with 1:54 to play, only to send Fancher and the offense back on the field, where he connected with Fredrick Moore for seven yards and a first down. Then Fancher hit Tullis for 10 yards. MSU picked up a first down on fourth-and-4 from its own 38, but tight end Carson Gulker fumbled the ball with 35 seconds to go on a peanut punch by Xe’ree Alexander.

In a first half that Fitzgerald called “lethargic” at halftime, Michigan State started out hot as Milivojevic followed a 30-yard throw to receiver Bryson Williams on third-and-6 with a 26-yard throw to Gulker on the Spartans’ opening drive. Gulker thought he had punched in a 3-yard direct snap touchdown two plays later, but he took another carry to churn the final yard for a 7-0 lead 3:22 into the game.

MSU nose tackle Ben Roberts got back on the field after missing a game with a knee injury he suffered one snap into the game at UCLA. He got in on a tackle on the first defensive snap this time, but he went to the locker room after the second snap and returned to the sideline in street clothes. Michigan State held Washington off the scoreboard after kicker Tyler Robles shanked a 48-yard field goal wide left.

Then, Washington’s offense sparked as Williams flashed his arm talent with some deep shots, though he couldn’t quite dial them in. A pair of overthrows preceded a 58-yard bomb to Lawson that tied the game with 28 seconds to play in the first quarter. Those two connected again for a 17-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead halfway through the second quarter following two big pickups of 26 and 33 yards through the air.

When it looked like Michigan State might buckle, Fancher connected with Moore for a 29-yard gain that settled some nerves. Four plays later on fourth-and-2, Fancher hit Bryson Williams at the back of the end zone for a contested touchdown that survived review and tied the game 14-14 at the half.

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan State loses QB, bowl hopes in falling to Washington