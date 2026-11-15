Michigan's major universities are failing their transparency exams.

Neither the University of Michigan nor Michigan State University is able to hire a president, fire a president or rehire a president in a manner that passes the accountability test.

READ: Donors are funding MSU's president. Where's the the oversight? | Opinion

Writing in The Detroit News this week, Judith Wilde and James Finkelstein of George Mason University, among the nation's leading experts on university governance, gave MSU low marks for the steps it took to reclaim President Kevin Guskiewicz, who had submitted his resignation last spring citing differences with the board of trustees. He accepted an offer to lead Clemson University.

But he came back to MSU at the urging of trustees and MSU supporters, accepting a $1.5 million offer. Of that, one-third of his compensation will come from private donors.

Wilde and Finkelstein don't object to the compensation amount. But they say the way the money is reaching Guskiewicz is "outside the university's normal oversight structure."

Oversight at MSU is so inconsistent that it's hard to discern what "normal" means. The money to supplement the president's salary was raised from a group of donors with varying degrees of attachment to the university. Some contributors also gave money to support reelection campaigns of two trustees. The two experts examined MSU's arrangement with Guskiewicz and found it unique among the 300 similar contracts they reviewed.

The extra pay will reach Guskiewicz through a fund set up inside the president's office. Typically, donations for that purpose would pass through a university foundation with a board able to vet the contributions for conflicts of interest. It's a simple precaution against impropriety that MSU trustees chose to bypass.

UM has similar issues

In the contest to be the most opaque, the University of Michigan is giving its Big 10 rival a run for its money.

MORE: Michigan State faces 'ethical minefield' as donors pay president's salary

Wilde and Finkelstein also flyspecked the way UM handled its separation from Kent Syverud, the president it hired but who never took the position because of severe health problems.

Still, Syverud was offered a package that keeps him with the university as a tenured law school professor and an advisor to the board, with compensation totaling $2.18 million annually: a $2 million base salary, a $10,000 monthly housing stipend, and a $5,000 monthly living expense allowance.

That would be generous pay for someone actually serving as president. But for the duties assigned to Syverud, it is exorbitant.

READ: Guskiewicz deal shows MSU's board still doesn't understand its fiduciary duty | Opinion

Wilde and Finkelstein, again writing for The Detroit News, express sympathy for Syverud but note the arrangement "has no defined term, no stated performance expectations and no provision to revisit compensation if he becomes unable to work due to the progression of his illness."

There are also questions about whether the Board of Regents offered tenure to Syverud without going through the typical process, which involves a faculty vote.

UM was under no legal obligation to extend a contract to a president unable to serve in that role. That raises concerns that the regents are failing to meet their fiduciary obligation to the university.

The two experts point out the board had other options.

"It could have appointed him to a senior faculty role at a salary commensurate with that of distinguished law professors," Wilde and Finkelstein write. "It could have ensured full access to health and disability benefits. It could have publicly expressed admiration and support in language reflecting genuine compassion. Those responses would have been generous, appropriate and fully consistent with the governing board's obligations."

Instead, they chose to give Syverud, as a law professor, a compensation deal that exceeds that of the law school dean.

How the presidential contracts were handled reflects a pervasive attitude at both schools that when it comes to taxpayer dollars, money is no object.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: MSU, UM share affinity for operating in the dark | Our View