EAST LANSING — Just when Michigan State started to get healthy, its starting quarterback is hurt again.

As Michigan State played Washington on Nov. 14 at Spartan Stadium, Alessio Milivojevic left the field with 4:27 to play in the second quarter after taking a hit from a helmet to his left arm.

Milivojevic made a stop in the medical tent before heading to the locker room with medical trainers, where his left hand was X-rayed according to the team's radio broadcast. In the second half, he returned wearing a winter coat over his left arm that looked to be in a sling.

After the 21-14 loss, MSU coach Pat Fitzgerald had no medical updates, though he said he came away impressed with his quarterback's toughness.

"He just was not clear to come back in by the medical team," Fitzgerald said.

Milivojevic had thrown seven completions on 12 passes for 108 yards before he left the game. The hit came on a scramble play where Milivojevic pump faked, then took off for 2 yards before running into Washington linebacker Jacob Manu. The quarterback appeared to be in serious pain, clutching his left arm close to his body as teammates wished him well leaving the field.

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Milivojevic has thrown for 1,451 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He missed a game against UCLA with a thumb injury that he played through last week in a 15-6 win over Michigan, earning the praise of coaches and teammates for his toughness.

The injury came one play after left guard Conner Moore took a hit to the knee from teammate Brandon Tullis, who was tackled into him on a run. Moore left the medical tent and stretched his knee before halftime, staying on the sideline. He came out of the halftime locker room running.

Add all this to a slew of injuries not only before the game — 12 players, eight of them one-time starters, missed the game with injuries — but during it. Backup quarterback Cam Fancher took over from Milivojevic. He just returned from a knee injury Oct. 3 at Wisconsin that caused him to miss four games, and he reaggravated it in the third quarter while he threw a pick trying to avoid a sack. Receiver Chrishon McCray also hurt himself on a punt return in the first half.

Fancher, McCray and Moore played through them to finish the game. However, defensive tackle Ben Roberts returned from a knee injury as a game-time decision, then left the game after two snaps after aggravating the injury. He returned to the sideline late in the quarter wearing street clothes.

"He's been in and just relentless with Steve and the athletic training staff to get back out there and then early on gets rolled up on," Fitzgerald said of Roberts. "I mean, just kind of indicative of the year a little bit."

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Alessio Milivojevic injury update: MSU QB hurt, exits Washington game