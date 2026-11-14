EUGENE, Ore. — As Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham made his way into the postgame interview tent following the Wolverines' fifth loss of the season, a group of Michigan fans loudly booed and heckled him with one loudly yelling: "Go back to Utah!"

A season of discontent has created a fanbase of malcontents, and the thing is, Whittingham, who spent the previous 21 seasons as Utah's head coach, isn't objecting to anyone feeling that way. He knows his offense lacks an identity and that his defense gave up some enormous chunk plays in a 31-7 loss to Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Autzen Stadium. But what he hasn't seen is his team quit.

Michigan’s defense gave up massive passing yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and the offense lost two fumbles late in the loss that saw Oregon score 10 points in the final four minutes.

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The Wolverines are 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten. It's their most league losses, outside of the COVID season, since 2014. Oregon, ranked No. 16 in the College Football Playoff poll, is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten.

"I thought we were certainly ready to play," Whittingham said, his voice sounding stronger during a media session than it has all season. "The locker room was very passionate. When I'm coaching the game, it's tough to see everything that's going on behind you, but I didn't see any lack of effort or anybody quitting at all. We just didn't make enough plays and they're a good football team. They made a bunch of plays. They've got a lot of great athletes and they outplayed us today."

The Wolverines’ defense ranked No. 4 nationally against the pass entering the game, allowing an average 154.8 yards, but it has been vulnerable to the deep ball in the last three games. They gave up 261 first-half yards, including touchdown passes of 60 and 59 yards to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola. And after holding the Ducks scoreless much of the second half, Raiola connected with Dierre Hill Jr. with 4:03 left in the game on a 49-yard pass play and the Ducks added a 21-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining.

Raiola, Oregon's starter after former Detroit King standout Dante Moore was ruled out last month, was 20 of 28 for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

BOX SCORE: Oregon 31, Michigan 7

"I don't think we can pinpoint just one thing that went wrong," said defensive tackle Jonah Lea'ea, who had one of Michigan's three tackles for loss. "The biggest thing was probably tackling, especially on that last touchdown we gave up. I think we're giving up too much easy stuff. I've got to watch the film, but there's a lot of different things that went wrong."

This was the first game for Michigan since head coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck and replaced him with Jim Harding, the offensive line coach.

"Yeah, it's definitely a switch that we had to deal with," said freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, who was 4 of 12 passing for 45 yards and had 43 yards rushing on nine carries. "It was definitely probably hard for him (Harding). He hasn't called plays in a very long time. He was prepared. He prepared the team the right way. It just didn't work out, but we were behind coach the whole way."

The plan was to play both quarterbacks: Carr, who started his fourth straight game, and Bryce Underwood, who had started 19 games.

"You saw Tommy's play last week (against Michigan State)," Whittingham said. "It was really very similar to what Bryce's was when we pulled Bryce several weeks ago (after halftime against Penn State on Oct. 17). We thought Bryce deserved another opportunity. And so that was the sole reason, was giving Bryce another opportunity when Tommy's game kind of went south on him the previous week."

The plan entering the game was to give Underwood the third series.

"But if we had had two fabulous 80-yard drives we wouldn't have made the switch," Whittingham said. "But the plan was that barring something that was out of the ordinary, we would play Bryce in that third series and then decide that from that point forward, just who we felt gave us the best chance to win."

Underwood started the third series and played the second quarter, and Carr played most of the second half. After Carr fumbled late in the fourth quarter, Underwood returned to take over the offense. He was 2 of 8 passing for 26 yards. Michigan had 71 passing yards, its lowest of the season. Receiver Andrew Marsh, who was targeted 14 times, led the team with four catches for 46 yards. Marsh became the go-to target after JJ Buchanan left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Whittingham said Buchanan was taken to the hospital for further examination.

More: JJ Buchanan, Michigan WR, taken to hospital after injury vs. Oregon

The only offensive highlight for Michigan was a 70-yard touchdown run by freshman Savion Hiter that put the Wolverines within range at 14-7 early in the second quarter. Hiter finished with 107 yards on 13 carries.

Michigan was 4-for-13 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down. Whittingham gave a frank assessment when asked if there was anything the team did better offensively against Oregon.

"Not really," he said. "The numbers weren't much better. Pretty similar to what we've been experiencing all year. Lost the turnover margin. Seven points, you can have a hard time winning any game scoring seven points. So, there was not really much of a spark in that regard."

The Wolverines had a chance to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, on a drive after Oregon missed a 46-yard field goal, but on fourth-and-3 at the 3, Carr’s pass to Andrew Marsh was deflected.

On the Wolverines’ next drive, Bryson Kuzdzal appeared to convert on third-and-5 but fumbled with 6:38 left in the game.

Oregon outgained Michigan 326-261 in the first half and got a back-breaking touchdown after getting the ball with 59 seconds left to take a 21-7 lead. Michigan’s defense was torched for 261 yards passing and touchdowns of 60 and 59 yards. The Ducks had 13 first downs to Michigan’s five and were 4-for-9 on third down, while Michigan was 0-for-5.

Michigan, which has struggled with injuries on the offensive line, was without starting right guard Blake Frazier, injured in the second half of the Michigan State game a week earlier. The Wolverines started its sixth different offensive line combination with Evan Link at left tackle, Manuel Beigel at left guard, Jake Guarnera at center, Nathan Efobi at right guard and freshman Marky Walbridge at right tackle.

There was so much not clicking on offense and defense, but now Michigan has to find a way to regroup with two regular-season games left. Unbeaten UCLA comes to Ann Arbor next weekend for the final regular-season home game at Michigan Stadium, and then the Wolverines play at Ohio State on Nov. 28 in the regular-season finale.

Michigan needs one win to become bowl eligible.

"I think the biggest message is just trying to communicate to everyone," Lea'ea said, "that we still have something to play for."

achengelis@detroitnews.com

@chengelis

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan 'outplayed' by Oregon as offense juggles QBs, struggles again