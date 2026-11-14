EAST LANSING — In the middle of Nov. 14’s game against Washington, Michigan State picked up its first recruit of the 2028 recruiting class.

Quarterback Grayson Thurston, a three-star prospect out of Warren De La Salle, announced his verbal commitment to Michigan State during the second quarter of the Spartans' first home game in nearly a month.

More: Trieu: Michigan State in early on Grayson Thurston, De La Salle's blossoming QB

Thurston’s junior year with De La Salle ended Friday, Nov. 13 in a 38-13 regional final loss to Harper Woods, but it’s been a busy one for the 6-foot-2 signal caller with nine offers, including fellow Big Ten school Minnesota. Michigan State recruited him early after he performed well in its summer 7-on-7 camp.

Thurston is the first recruit of the class for Michigan State, which has a commitment from Ohio three-star Eli Stumpf in the 2027 recruiting class and just brought in another three-star in East Kentwood product Kayd Coffman, who threw 10 passes for a touchdown and a pick in a relief appearance at UCLA earlier this season.

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This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: MSU picks up mid-game QB commit, first of 2028 class