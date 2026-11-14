MUNICH, Germany — Sheila Hamp swung the wooden mallet at the big barrel, once, twice, three times. And as the crowd roared and the keg released its foamy spray, the Lions’ owner was officially indoctrinated. Beer dribbled down her back as she lifted a mug with brother Bill Ford Jr. and Lions fans broke into song, followed by “Ja-red Goff!” chants, followed by another night of revelry for thousands who made the pilgrimage across the pond.

Not revelry for the Lions themselves, of course, sequestered in their hotel, preparing for the Nov. 15 game in Allianz Arena against the Patriots. And not necessarily for the owner, who took a couple swigs, then greeted fans as she dried off.

Strangers in a strange land? Nothing stranger — and frothier — than this, as Detroit’s takeover of an iconic German town raged on.

“It’s amazing,” Hamp exclaimed. “They’re everywhere! It’s so incredible. Our fans are the best. I was actually looking for Patriots fans just out of curiosity, and I think I saw two.”

Yes, we can declare this international trip a blowout victory for Lions fans, outquaffing and outnumbering their opponent. Although they may have lost a few points when Hamp politely declined her sons’ requests to do a keg stand. (“You know what that is?” she said with a laugh.)

Patriots fans are headquartered at a smaller bar and barely visible in the downtown area. The world-famous Hofbräuhaus has served as host for Lions fans, who also filled the Odeonsplatz plaza and roared again as Amon-Ra St. Brown and his parents, John and Miriam, made an appearance Nov. 14. Acclaimed Detroit rapper Big Sean took the stage later, and just to make sure nobody felt lost, Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti would be served at the game.

More: How Lions maximized trip to Munich and cemented status as 'Germany's team'

If these scenes and sounds are strange, it’s partly because the Lions haven’t played overseas in 11 years, and also because St. Brown is the rare NFL star with direct German heritage. But Honolulu Blue invasions have been common the past five years in stadiums across the U.S. Now it churns internationally, the marquee opener to an NFL Sunday (9:30 a.m., Detroit time) as the Lions (6-2) face the Patriots (5-4).

The weekend began with the owner tapping the keg. It’s up to the Lions to cap the trip the right way. Dan Campbell has taken his team through too many obstacles over the years to get sidetracked by pig knuckles, German beer and a six-hour time change, right?

“You see all this support and it's very inspiring,” Campbell said when the Lions arrived Nov. 13 after an eight-hour flight. “But as great as this experience could be, if we don't win the game, we'll be sick to our stomachs going home. … Every step you go through in a season, it can benefit you. The harder it is, the better it will be as long as you embrace that challenge. Let's be at our best, and this will help propel us into December, which is when we start separating ourselves. There's no slack to give, no time to waste.”

The Lions have won four in a row and are slight favorites, but the Patriots will be in an ornery mood, losing two of their last three. Mike Vrabel took them to the Super Bowl last year and quarterback Drake Maye is due for a bounce back after getting crushed by Green Bay, 45-27.

No slack to give, no time to waste? You don’t have to tell the Lions fans who packed the street an hour before Hofbräuhaus opened at 11 a.m. Tom and Tara Chick, from Birmingham, were proud to say they were second in line.

“This is amazing,” Tom said. “It feels like we’re hanging out in Detroit right now.”

Strangers weren’t staying strangers long in this strange land. Jim and Diana Hudson from Macomb Township stood elbow-to-elbow with fellow Blue-clad fans.

“We feel like we found our people,” Diana said with a laugh, motioning to the packed beer hall.

“There’s so many of us here, like, where are the Patriots?” said Tom, 57. “We travel so incredibly well since we got so good. The team has struggled for most of our lifetime, so it really is shocking. I grew up a Cowboys fan because they were the only team on TV, and I made the transition.”

The Lions are on the big screen now, and it still takes some adjusting. The NFL is just starting to gain traction in Germany, and the Patriots have played here before. So while Lions fans were getting accustomed to their home away from home — technically, their Zuhause away from home — Germans were getting acquainted with them.

The European media wanted to know lots of things, such as Jared Goff’s favorite pass.

“Uhh, I guess a seam,” Goff said. “So, right down the middle.”

Penei Sewell’s favorite German food? To be determined.

“A person asked me for a picture and I gave him a question back — 'What's the go-to food here?'” Sewell said. “And he said, 'Pork belly and schnitzel.' So those two are on my list.”

Up on the plaza stage, St. Brown was trying to explain the sea of blue in front of him.

“I can’t even see all you fans way back there,” St. Brown said to the crowd. “I would have never imagined. I’m so blessed to be playing in Detroit in front of the best fans in the world.”

And naturally, Campbell was asked what this Detroit Grit thing was all about.

“We have a blue-collar city and we have blue-collar fans,” Campbell said. “We don't have the beach. Now the summers are unbelievable, but things come a little bit harder out in that area. When I came to Detroit to take over as head coach, I wanted to build a team that they could relate to. We want to be a team that they can look at and say, 'I respect the way they go about their business.' It’s hard work. It’s inspiring football. It's not the easy way out.”

It’s not easy to drop several thousand dollars and fly several thousand miles to see your team play one game in mid-November in chilly Germany. Ask the Lions fans on the streets and in the pubs, and they say it’s not supposed to be easy, it’s supposed to be fulfilling.

Ask your Uber driver — nice guy by the name of Paiman Ansari — what he thinks of all the NFL fans in town, and he laughs.

“That’s why all this traffic?” he said. “I don’t know NFL. We get some games on Sundays. These people come all this way for one game? You kidding?”

As he drove, we passed a huge advertisement covering the entire wall of an ornate building. It was for the sixth edition of the Grand Theft Auto video game, the first new version in 13 years.

“People are going to take off work to play the game,” Ansari said. “It’s crazy, no?”

Yes, but no crazier than anything else here. Strangers in a strange land, indeed.

bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

@bobwojnowski

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Wojo: Lions and fans came to Germany thirsty, hope to leave fulfilled