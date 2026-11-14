EAST LANSING — After being listed questionable all week, Michigan State defensive lineman Ben Roberts is a game-time decision to play Saturday, Nov. 14, against Washington.

Roberts and cornerback Tre Bell are both game-time decisions on the game-day availability report released by the Big Ten for Saturday's game between the Spartans and Huskies. Running back Jaziun Patterson will not play for a third straight game after being listed doubtful earlier this week, while cornerback Charles Brantley and quarterback Cam Fancher were upgraded completely off the injury report.

For Washington, star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will play after being upgraded to probable earlier this week. Michigan State is a 3½-point underdog, and ESPN Analytics gives Washington a 51.5% chance to win. This comes after the start time for the game was pushed back 75 minutes to 5:30 p.m., after the Huskies were grounded in Seattle following the FAA's ground stop. According to flight trackers, the team flight landed in Lansing around 2 a.m.

More: Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Washington

Roberts, MSU's starting nose tackle, played 254 snaps through the first seven games of the season before an injury on the first snap Oct. 24 at UCLA threatened to end his season. He left that field on a wheelchair. But after a 15-6 upset win over rival Michigan on Nov. 7 to bring home the Paul Bunyan Trophy, Roberts ran around Michigan Stadium, and while Pat Fitzgerald played coy about his status for this game, he did say that he expects all of his injured players to have a chance to play if given the chance by the medical team.

In warmups before the game, an animated Roberts jumped around the field and yelled to energe his teammates.

Bell has missed the past three games with an upper body injury that had him in a sling the last time MSU played at Spartan Stadium, Oct. 17 vs. Northwestern. Brantley also missed those games with his left arm in a sling. Fancher hasn't played since Oct. 3 at Wisconsin, when he left the field after banging his knee on a defender.

cearegood@detroitnews.com

@ConnorEaregood

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: MSU-Washington football injury report: Ben Roberts a game-time decision