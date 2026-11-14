MUNICH, Germany — No country in the NFL’s Global Markets Program has more members than Germany, but as the Detroit Lions are proving this week, everyone else is vying for second place.

According to new team president Rich Haddad, the Lions set out to cement their status as “Germany’s team” during their trip to Munich for Sunday, Nov. 15’s game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, and with kickoff just a day away, it’s hard to argue against the success of that mission.

The Global Markets Program (GMP) is active in 22 countries and permits teams to increase brand awareness through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities, according to the league’s website. When a team is granted rights to a particular country, they set out to turn that part of the map their color. The Lions also have GMP rights in Austria, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland.

The Lions have spent years preparing for their trip to Munich this week, and the early returns suggest that their efforts have paid off. Fans packed not only the Hofbräuhaus beer hall but also the team’s fan fest in the city center, as thousands showed up for the two-day event filled with activations, concerts, food, and, of course, beer.

Lions fans have taken over Munich; it's hard to take 20 steps around the city center without seeing the team’s logo. It’s present on the streets, on trains, in the bars, in restaurants, anywhere where people are allowed. The team has taken every opportunity to stir up excitement over the last few days, such as bringing out Lions legends and team owner Sheila Hamp to tap kegs at Hofbräuhaus.

“Our team has been building up to this for a long time,” Haddad told The Detroit News. “We’ve invested a lot of time and resources and effort and energy, and it’s a credit to really everybody on the team … they’ve made trips over here, scouting in advance, making sure we mapped out the city, making sure we found the perfect location for the Lions fan takeover, the perfect location for the fan fest, making sure that operationally, logistically, we had everything ready to go, and you see the result.

“It’s all come to life. I think it’s as big, if not bigger, than anything we could have hoped for, anything we could have imagined. Here at Hofbräuhaus, you see how insane it’s been. It’s been like this all week, same at fan fest. Walking around town, it’s Honolulu blue everywhere you go. That’s exactly the way they planned it.”

The Lions held a concert to cap off each night of the fan fest at Odeonsplatz, a historically laden town square in Munich surrounded by large, baroque, Italian and Munich-classicism-style buildings. Detroit-based DJ Kevin Saunderson performed Friday evening, and Detroit-born rapper Big Sean performed Saturday evening.

Haddad said the Lions are the first team to hold one concert ahead of an international game, let alone two.

Sam Barney, the Lions’ senior director of marketing, spearheaded the planning for the fan fest. Her team made at least one trip in each of the last three years, including three this year. The festival included a third-down decibel meter, where fans could try to break the decibel record of Ford Field's home stadium, a replica Ford Field tunnel fans could walk through, and other "immersive" Ford Field experiences.

More: Lions bring Detroit to Munich with fan fest: 'This feels like home'

“We really wanted to find a way to marry both Munich and Detroit,” Barney told The Detroit News. “So what we created here in Odeonsplatz is we wanted to give Germans, Europeans, anybody who comes, a taste of Ford Field on the road. And then … at Hofbräuhaus, an iconic Bavarian, Munich tradition, we wanted to show our American fans a taste of Germany.”

Added Barney: "We want to extend the brand globally and get it in front of as many people as we can, so we decided to find something for everyone, different types of music flavor, kids activities, things that somebody of all ages could find, so they fall in love with the brand."

The Lions had a “built-in advantage,” Haddad said, compared to the 10 other teams tied to Germany through the GMP because of All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a highly marketable superstar who speaks the language fluently and returns to the country on an annual basis to visit family and lead a football clinic for local children.

More: Wojo: Germany embraces Amon-Ra St. Brown, its favored Lion

Detroit already has some preexisting connections to Germany, from the presence of the automotive industry to techno music to being manufacturing hubs for their regions.

"There's so much common ground," Haddad said.

He added: “We already were Germany’s team. This has been an opportunity to cement it.”

St. Brown said he’s excited for this week to show how fans “outside of the States, especially in Germany, (are) to learn about football and watch the games.”

“I feel like it’s a newfound sport in a lot of countries and I feel like fans are really gravitating towards the sport, whether it’s because it’s much different than soccer or it’s something that they’ve never seen before,” St. Brown said. “I think you know, especially the German fans, they love it, they’re into it. And I feel like that’s what makes the German fans so great.”

But the team hasn’t been sitting on its hands waiting for the chance to take its team international for the first time since 2015, nor has it limited its efforts to maximizing the opportunity in front of it this past week.

The Lions believe that long-lasting fandom is the result of an authentic connection between fan and team and have been extremely active in the market over recent years, from forming a partnership with Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Köln (FC Cologne in English), to Thanksgiving viewing parties that let German natives experience an authentic American tradition.

During this year’s trip to Munich, the Lions further sank their claws into the German market by committing to building two playgrounds in and around Munich, part of an effort to positively affect youth health and wellness, Haddad said. The Lions also held a food distribution event in partnership with Mom’s Spaghetti, building on “the efforts that we make in Detroit year-round to combat food insecurity and to help address food insecurity.”

Prior to joining the Lions in August of this year, Haddad spent more than 14 years in the Detroit Pistons organization. The NBA has long focused on expanding its global footprint, which has allowed Haddad to hit the ground running as he works to support the Lions’ international goals.

“Obviously, I’m much newer to the NFL, but having been through this a few times in the NBA — went to Paris once with the Pistons, went to Mexico City twice — it’s all about the effort you put up front. It’s all about the investment that you make,” Haddad said. “The time, the resources, the people, the energy you put into it, the more you can make of this opportunity.”

His international experience also taught him that the joy of a successful week will quickly fade if the Lions don’t beat the Patriots on Sunday. So even though the Lions have pored over every detail to maximize the business and branding opportunities, they’ve left the football side to decide how to make the most of the trip. Hence why the team came over on Friday morning instead of earlier in the week.

To borrow a motto from Detroit's upcoming opponent: Everybody's doing their job.

“The priority is to win the game,” Haddad said. “That’s one of the things I learned from my Pistons experience. We threw a great party in Paris, and we did all kinds of cool fan engagement and great marketing, great activations, then we got smoked on game night. So, that is what we’re aiming not to do here.

“We’ve got to win. It’s a big game tomorrow. That is the focus; that is the priority.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

@nolanbianchi

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: How Lions maximized trip to Munich and cemented status as 'Germany's team'