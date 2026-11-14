EUGENE, Ore. — Michigan’s offensive line, riddled with injuries all season, will be without starting right tackle Blake Frazier when the Wolverines face Oregon. Starting right guard Brady Norton is a game-time decision.

Frazier, injured in the second half last week against Michigan State, had been listed as “doubtful” this week.

Michigan (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) plays at Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Autzen Stadium.

Several defensive players, including starting defensive ends Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley and safety and captain Rod Moore, were listed as questionable but are not on the final availability list released by the Big Ten two hours before kickoff.

Nichols has been a regular on the availability reports the last several weeks as he’s been dealing with a leg injury.

“(Nichols has) been hurt with a lower leg injury,” defensive ends coach Lewis Powell said on Wednesday, Nov. 11. “He’s been fighting and trying to get back, but I feel like he’s getting closer and closer to 100%. He kind of reaggravates it every week, but we’re getting closer to him being 100 percent, so we’re excited.”

Michigan at Oregon

▶Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

▶TV/radio: FS1/94.7 FM

▶Records: Michigan is 5-4, 2-4 Big Ten; Oregon is 6-3, 4-2.

▶Line: Oregon by 10.5

▶Series: The series is tied, 3-3. Last meeting: Oregon won, 38-17, on Nov. 2, 2024 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan last played at Oregon in 2003 and lost, 31-27.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Michigan right tackle Blake Frazier is out vs. Oregon