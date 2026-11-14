A woman pushing a cart full of personal belongings on a Pontiac street was in grave condition Nov. 14 after being hit by a Kia Forte, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The pedestrian-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Nov. 12 near the intersection of Baldwin and Yale avenues in Pontiac. The street was dark because the streetlights in the area were not working, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, a 25-year-old Holly woman was driving a 2012 Kia Forte southbound on Baldwin Avenue when her vehicle struck the woman pushing the cart, who was walking eastbound across the roadway.

The names of the Pontiac or Holly woman were not released.

Driver distraction appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played a role, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Pontiac woman was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where she remains in grave condition. Authorities have not yet located or notified her family, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Woman pushing cart hit by car on Pontiac street