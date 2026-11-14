MUNICH, Germany — The Detroit Lions, ahead of their game in Munich against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 15, have elevated linebacker Owen Pappoe from their practice squad.

Pappoe, 26, was signed by the Lions on Nov. 4. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2023. His first three seasons came with the Arizona Cardinals (2023-25) before he had a five-week run with the Tennessee Titans in 2026. Pappoe has played in 50 career games (two starts), with most of his work coming on special teams; he's recorded 341 snaps on defense compared to 960 on special teams.

With Pappoe now an option, the Lions have seven linebackers potentially available Sunday versus the Patriots, in Pappoe, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga and K.J. Britt. Without Jack Campbell (neck) and Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8, Barnes (57 snaps), Rodriguez (55) and Nowaske (31) led the way at the position.

Pappoe has 66 career tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit.

rsilva@detroitnews.com

@rich_silva18

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Lions elevate LB Owen Pappoe from practice squad for Patriots game